IPL 2026: BCCI tightens the league’s Anti-Corruption Unit following reports of franchise owners failing to comply with set guidelines

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IPL 2026: BCCI tightens the leagues Anti-Corruption Unit following reports of franchise owners failing to comply with set guidelines

The BCCI recently had a meeting with all the franchise owners regarding the same issue, showing them photographs and videos as proofs. The board has made it very clear that any further violation of the set protocol and guidelines will lead to strict actions

Representative image of the Indian Premier League trophy. (File photo)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India is reportedly unhappy with the lack of cooperation from respective Indian Premier League franchises after the apex governing body warned the entities and asked them to refrain from violating the league’s set protocols and guidelines.

The BCCI are particularly unhappy with the franchise owners entering or getting closer to the field of play and restricted zones without proper authorization.

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In order to curb this, the BCCI sent formal warnings to each and every team owner but a latest report has suggested that no one has complied to it yet. That’s why, the apex body has tightened the IPL’s Anti-Corruption Unit, which has reported several instances of unauthorized personalities entering the restricted team dugouts.

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The ACU has also reported that team owners have often tried to communicate with the players on the field during live matches, something the BCCI doesn’t appreciate at all. An unnamed official from the governing body recently stated that the franchise owners haven’t been complied to the guidelines with a few entities also declining requests from the security staffs to showcase their accreditation cards in restricted zones. The board labels it as a “worrying aspect”.

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The same official also said that there are photographs of team owners trying to go near the dugout with some also carrying mobile phones.

“One of the most worrying aspects has been the behavior of the team owners. They have been flouting rules and haven’t been cooperating. By way of evidence, there are photographs of them near the dugout. Some even carry their phones to the ground. They have been warned, but it hasn’t helped.” – a BCCI official said.

The BCCI recently had a meeting with all the franchise owners regarding the same issue, showing them photographs and videos as proofs. The board has made it very clear that any further violation of the set protocol and guidelines will lead to strict actions.

The on-going 2026 only has 14 more league matches remain before the play-offs begin from Tuesday, May 26th. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (14 pts), Sunrisers Hyderabad (14 pts), Gujarat Titans (14 pts) and Punjab Kings (13 pts) are currently in the top 4 play-off spots.











