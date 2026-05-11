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PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2026: Watch Priyansh Arya go ballistic to get Punjab off to a flyer

Punjab Kings’ opener Priyansh Arya got his side off to a flying start, smashing a 23-ball half-century to pave the way for the North Indian franchise to post up to a total of 230

Punjab Kings’ Priyansh Arya celebrates his half century during an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, Monday, May 11, 2026. (Photo credit: PTI)

Punjab Kings’ opening batter Priyansh Arya got his side off to a flying start against the Delhi Capitals in match number 55 of the Indian Premier League at the scenic Dharamshala Stadium in Himachal Pradesh. Arya completed his half-century in 23 balls at a daunting strike rate of 185. The Shreyas Iyer-led side will be hoping to capitalize on this fiery start and grab all 2 points tonight.

A victory for Punjab Kings will help them reach the summit of the points table, toppling current leaders Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who defeated the Mumbai Indians last night. The North Indian franchise currently has 13 points to their name and a win will take them to 15.

Priyansh Arya comes in and smacks DC out of the park

Punjab Kings’ main strength lies in their top-0rder with Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh being the catalysts. DC captain Axar Patel’s decision to bowl first after winning the toss proved disastrous as Arya started his onslaught from ball one. He started off by taking on Delhi’s senior pacer Mitchell Starc, who gave away 22 runs off his first over and didn’t return to bowl again in the powerplay.

– serious #PriyanshArya came, saw, & launched the very first ball over covers for a MAXIMUM #TATAIPL Race To Playoffs 2026 ➡️ #PBKSvDC | LIVE NOW https://t.co/YVNnKW1GmV pic.twitter.com/2kfVWjtl7c — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 11, 2026

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Priyansh Arya continued his assault by smacking Auqib Nabi and Lungi Ngidi for more than 15 runs in an over. That ballistic start helped Punjab score 72 runs in the powerplay.











