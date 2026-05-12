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Donald Trump calls Irans latest peace proposal garbage, says ceasefire on life support

LPG, PNG Prices City Wise: The central government increased the price of commercial cylinders by Rs 993 on May 1. Prices of 5 kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinders were also increased by Rs 261 per cylinder. Check the price of domestic LPG cylinders.

Donald Trump calls Iran’s latest peace proposal ‘garbage’, says ceasefire on ‘life support’ | Image: ANI

LPG, PNG Prices Today: President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) stated that the ceasefire stands on ‘life support’, discarding Tehran’s peace proposal. He slammed the Iranian government, terming the proposal ‘a piece of garbage’ and unacceptable. This has intensified tensions between the United States and Iran. As the conflict continues, crude oil and LPG prices remain a key concern for households and transport users in India.











