Nahyan bin Mubarak Unveils Greenz by Danube, Dubai's First Fully Furnished Master Villa Project

H.E. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, unveiled “Greenz by Danube,” the latest development by Danube Properties, during a major event held at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. The launch was attended by Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, along with more than 7,000 investors, business leaders, distinguished guests, and media representatives. The project marks the debut of Danube’s first large-scale integrated master villa community and Dubai’s first fully furnished master villa project.

H.E. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan unveils “Greenz by Danube” at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena alongside Rizwan Sajan, Founder & Chairman, Danube Group



H.E. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan stated that the unveiling of “Greenz by Danube Properties” represents an important occasion reflecting the continued success achieved by Danube Group in the United Arab Emirates. He noted that the company has built a strong and productive long-term relationship with Dubai and the UAE through its sustained contributions to the building materials sector and related industries, before expanding into real estate development and community building. He emphasized that the company has grown alongside Dubai itself, adding that companies achieving genuine success in Dubai understand that meaningful development is built upon trust, reliability, and a deep understanding of the needs of residents, investors, families, and communities.



He added that the United Arab Emirates has earned a well-established global reputation as a destination where people from around the world come to build, invest, live, work, and create better futures for themselves and their families. He stressed that this remarkable standing has been achieved thanks to the wise leadership and visionary approach of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, may God protect him, who continues to emphasize the importance of building a nation that benefits from global progress, encourages innovation, and provides an outstanding environment in which enterprise and human potential can flourish.



He further affirmed that this ambitious national vision is strongly supported by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, may God preserve him, noting that the UAE continues, under the guidance of its wise leadership, to place people at the center of national development. He explained that cities are judged by the quality of life they offer to their residents, while communities are ultimately judged by the values they nurture, including family cohesion, neighbourly spirit, wellbeing, security, tolerance, and shared responsibility.



He said that the launch of “Greenz” represents an occasion to celebrate a vision of modern living shaped by greenery, wellness, family life, comfort, and community spirit. He stressed that real estate development, at its very best, creates places of human connection — places that support families, strengthen communities, and give substance to the promise that the UAE is a country of opportunity, stability, and hope. He also noted that the project reflects confidence in the future of Dubai and the United Arab Emirates and confirms that Dubai and the UAE are places where businesses can flourish, families can thrive, investors can participate in growth, and residents can enjoy a high quality of life.



He added that he extends his sincere congratulations to Rizwan Sajan, the leadership team, and all employees of Danube Properties, emphasizing that their long-standing association with Dubai and the UAE represents a distinguished record of commitment and contribution to economic and urban development. He also expressed appreciation to all partners, consultants, designers, contractors, and professionals involved in the project, commending their dedication and efforts in delivering this integrated development.



He concluded by affirming that the United Arab Emirates has always believed that development must ultimately serve people first, noting that Danube Properties, through projects such as “Greenz,” has demonstrated this principle in practice. He also extended his best wishes to future residents and investors, expressing his hope that the development will become a place of happiness, security, friendship, and achievement, while adding further beauty and distinction to Dubai and the United Arab Emirates. He further expressed confidence that Danube Properties will continue upholding the high standards and principles that have long distinguished its work and achievements.



For his part, Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, said, “If you ask me why someone should invest in Greenz by Danube, I’d summarize the answer in five key reasons: prime location, fully furnished homes with Dolce Vita Italian branded interiors, more than 50 amenities and services, easy access to all major destinations in Dubai, and our flexible 1% monthly payment plan.”



Located next to Dubai International Academic City and behind Dubai Silicon Oasis, “Greenz by Danube” is Dubai’s first fully furnished master villa community offered with a flexible 1% monthly payment plan. The project enjoys a strategic location within one of Dubai’s fastest-growing residential corridors.



The surrounding area is home to more than 100,000 residents, professionals, and entrepreneurs, and will benefit from the upcoming District IO technology hub aligned with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The hub is projected to generate more than 70,000 jobs, further enhancing the area’s appeal for investment and residential living.



The development will feature 3- and 4-bedroom townhouses, along with 5-bedroom semi-detached and twin villas. The homes will include modern façades, Dolce Vita finishes, private lifts, sky gardens, and closed kitchens, with handover scheduled for December 2029.



Residents will enjoy access to more than 50 amenities and services distributed across five themed leisure zones, including sports courts, beach-inspired spaces, wellness facilities, green landscapes, family zones, a dancing fountain, and a 3.75-kilometre jogging track. The project will also provide buggy transport within the community, in addition to a dedicated shuttle service to the metro station.



With prices starting from AED 3.5 million and a flexible 1% monthly payment plan, “Greenz by Danube” offers a compelling residential and investment opportunity for both investors and end-users alike.



About Danube Properties

Danube Properties, a subsidiary of Danube Group founded by Rizwan Sajan in 1993, is among the UAE’s leading private real estate developers. The company is widely recognized for pioneering the 1% payment plan and for delivering fully furnished residential developments supported by more than 40 lifestyle amenities and services, while maintaining a strong track record of construction quality and on-time delivery.