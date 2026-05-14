After Vijay’s political rise, AR Murugadoss opens up on Sarkar backlash and protests: 'Police were tearing...'

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After Vijays political rise, AR Murugadoss opens up on Sarkar backlash and protests: Police were tearing…

Director AR Murugadoss has reflected on the massive controversy around Sarkar following Vijay’s political success, sharing how the film faced protests and unexpected challenges during its theatrical run.

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay’s rise from Tamil cinema superstar to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has once again brought attention back to some of his politically charged films. Among them, Sarkar remains one of the most discussed projects because of how closely its storyline now resembles Vijay’s real-life political journey. While fans today celebrate the film as a visionary director, AR Murugadoss recently revealed that the atmosphere during its release in 2018 was far from easy. The filmmaker opened up about the intense backlash, protests and emotional moments he experienced during the controversial release period of the political thriller.

AR Murugadoss recalls the difficult days during the Sarkar release

Speaking during the pre-release event of actor Jai’s Sattendru Maarudhu Vaanilai, AR Murugadoss shared emotional memories from the release phase of Sarkar. Recalling the tension surrounding the film, he said, “When Sarkar released, many posters were torn by people. It was a difficult time. Police were chasing us. At that time, Babu, Vijay and I would be heading out in safe vehicles. He was driving and I was sitting beside him. We reached Kasi theatres and I saw that police were tearing our banners.”

The filmmaker admitted that the incident deeply affected him emotionally. “I cried buckets that day. Even in those tension-filled times, Babu, Vijay helped me a lot. Almost 12 people who worked with me have become directors. It makes me very happy to see Babu Vijay’s growth,” he added.

Also read: Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay’s old statement about son Jason Sanjay resurfaces after oath ceremony absence

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Why did Sarkar create controversy?

Sarkar released in 2018 during a politically sensitive atmosphere in Tamil Nadu. The film focused heavily on electoral corruption misuse of voting rights and political manipulation. Many viewers and political observers saw similarities between Vijay’s on-screen character and his growing public image at the time.

The film followed Sundar Ramasamy played by Vijay who returns from the United States to cast his vote in Tamil Nadu elections only to discover that someone has already voted illegally in his name. Shocked by the corruption he launches a political movement against the system and eventually enters politics himself while facing threats and opposition from powerful political figures.

Also read: How Thalapathy Vijay and his father S A Chandrasekhar’s first film is being linked to TVK’s historic political victory in Tamil Nadu Elections 2026?

Cast and story details of Sarkar

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sarkar featured Vijay in one of his most politically driven and iconic roles. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar played Komalavalli while Pala Karuppiah appeared as Masilamani. Keerthy Suresh starred as Nila and Radha Ravi portrayed corrupt leader Rendunila. The film mixed action emotion politics and social commentary making it one of Vijay’s most talked about projects.

Vijay and AR Murugadoss successful collaboration

Sarkar marked the third collaboration between Vijay and AR Murugadoss after blockbuster and cult films like Thuppakki in 2012 and Kaththi in 2014. Both films became massive commercial successes and strengthened their successful actor-director partnership in Tamil cinema. Today many fans believe Sarkar almost predicted Vijay’s political future as he now officially serves as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.











