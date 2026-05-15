Home

News

Delhi weather alert: Mercury to touch 42°C, IMD predicts severe heatwave on these days – Check weather forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad

Delhi Weather Alert: After witnessing rains and thunderstorms for some days, Delhi is going to witness a spell of heat waves in the coming days.

Delhi weather alert: Mercury to touch 42°C, IMD predicts severe heatwave on these days – Check weather forecast for Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad | Image – ANI

Delhi Weather Alert: After witnessing thunderstorms and scattered rains, Delhi is going to witness unbearable heat. The capital city witnessed a sudden change in weather conditions as gusty winds battered several parts of the National Capital Region on Thursday. However, the strong wind brought some respite from the ‘heat torture’ for some time, but the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heat waves in the coming days.











