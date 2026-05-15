‘Would welcome India’s role for peace’: Iranian Foreign Minister makes big statement amid West Asia conflict

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Would welcome Indias role for peace: Iranian Foreign Minister makes big statement amid West Asia conflict

Iran-US war: In a significant global development amid the ongoing Iran-US war, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi who is currently on India visit, has made a significant statement regarding

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (Photo Credit: Ali Khamaj)

Iran-US war: In a significant global development amid the ongoing Iran-US war, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi who is currently on India visit, has made a significant statement regarding India’s role in the ongoing war. In the recent statement, the foreign minister has said that Iran would welcome any role of India for developing peace in the region. The Iranian Foreign Minister stated that there is no military solution to any issue involving Iran as Iran is the victim of an unprovoked aggression. Here are all the details you need to know about what the

What Iranian Foreign Minister said on India’s role in mediating peace in the region?

“We welcome any role India can play for peace in the region. We may start fighting again, but we are also ready for diplomacy. The current talks are being hampered by mistrust and contradictory messages from the US. I hope diplomacy will ultimately prevail,” Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar meets Iranian counterpart

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday met his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi in New Delhi, where the two leaders exchanged views on the evolving situation in West Asia and its wider implications, along with bilateral matters of mutual interest.

EAM Jaishankar also welcomed Araghchi’s participation in the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting being hosted in New Delhi under India’s 2026 chairship.

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Following the meeting, EAM posted on X : “Had a detailed conversation with FM Abbas Araghchi of Iran this morning in Delhi. Discussed the situation in West Asia and its implications. Also exchanged views on bilateral issues of mutual interest. Appreciate his participation in BRICS India 2026.”

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met Iranian Foreign Minister on the sidelines of the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi.











