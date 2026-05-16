Career Compass Conclave held at CII Chandigarh: Educators and Industry Leaders Unite to Redefine Career Readiness for Students

In a powerful step towards strengthening career clarity and global readiness for students, Career Compass: A Career Counselling Conclave was hosted at the CII Northern Region Headquarters, Chandigarh and was attended by the leading schools of the city.

(L-R) Major General TPS Waraich, Renu Puri, Gulshan Kaur, Anju Mehta, Naomi Atkins, and Sourav Roy at Career Compass

Presented by Testler (educational consultancy), Tutela (test prepexperts), and TRINITi, the conclave brought together school principals, education leaders, career counsellors, and industry experts to discuss how students can be better prepared for a rapidly changing future shaped by Artificial Intelligence, global education pathways, and emerging careers.

The event featured thought-provoking panel discussions, focusing on how schools can nurture career clarity beyond marks, and how skill development must now take priority over traditional resume-building. The event was attended by pioneer of leading educational institutes in Chandigarh.

A key highlight of the conclave was an engaging Fireside Chat with Manish Pandey, Co-Founder and CEO of BeerBiceps Media, who shared insights on youth mindset, digital careers, and the importance of self-awareness in navigating modern career journeys.

The conclave was further honoured by the presence of dignitaries like Mr. Rajesh Kumar Gupta, Regional Officer, CBSE, Chandigarh, whose participation reinforced the importance of collaborative efforts between institutions and the education ecosystem.

Speaking at the event, Ankur Malhotra, Founder Director, TRINITi, said, “Career Compass is not just an event, but a step towards a necessary conversation. Students today are surrounded by options but still lack direction. Our goal is to bridge this gap by bringing schools, counsellors, and industry voices on one platform to build a future where career clarity is a part of mainstream education.”

Nagina Bains, Director, Testler, added, “The biggest challenge today is not a lack of opportunities, but a lack of personalized guidance. Every child has a unique potential, and career counselling must be treated as a structured roadmap, not a last-minute decision. Career Compass is a step towards making that roadmap accessible, practical, and globally aligned.”

Srinjay Ray, Director & Partner, Tutela, shared, “The future belongs to students who are not only academically capable, but strategically prepared. Global admissions and test readiness are evolving rapidly, and students need mentorship that is hyper-personalised, data-driven, and skill-focused. Platforms like Career Compass help schools and students understand what global readiness truly means today.”

Educationist Renu Puri stressed the need to balance technological advancement with human values. She said that while Artificial Intelligence has made information more accessible, qualities such as empathy, individuality, emotional intelligence, and self-awareness continue to remain central to holistic development.

Adding to the discussion, Gen Waraich reflected on the changing dynamics of parenting and education, observing that emotional support systems for children have weakened over time and require renewed focus both at home and within educational institutions.

The conclave concluded with a collective call for stronger collaboration between schools, counsellors, institutions, and industry stakeholders to build a more student-centric, skill-oriented, and future-ready career guidance ecosystem in India.