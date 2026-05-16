On Vicky Kaushal's birthday, his father Sham Kaushal writes emotional note: 'Puttar, jor di jhappi...'

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On Vicky Kaushals birthday, his father Sham Kaushal writes emotional note: Puttar, jor di jhappi…

Sham Kaushall penned a warm note, calling Vicky Kaushal his “puttar” and expressing how “happy and blessed” he feels to have a son like him. Read the post!

Vicky Kaushal, Sham Kaushal, and Katrina Kaif (PC_ Instagram)

Vicky Kaushal turns a year older today. He is one of Hindi cinema’s most beloved stars, and his journey is nothing short of a film story. Rising from the narrow streets of Chembur to becoming a shining star of the silver screen, Vicky has proved that talent and hard work can lead to extraordinary success. Today, he is not just an actor but a new benchmark for performance and versatility in Indian cinema. Meanwhile, his father, veteran action director Sham Kaushal, became emotional as he wished his elder son a happy birthday in a heartfelt social media post.

The proud father penned a warm note, calling him his “puttar” and expressing how “happy and blessed” he feels to have a son like him. In the picture shared on social media, the father-son duo can be seen sitting comfortably on a couch at home in casual outfits, sharing a candid moment together. Along with the photo, Sham Kaushal wrote, “Wish u a very Happy Birthday Puttar. May God’s blessings be always with u. Always love, blessings & best wishes. Feeling so happy & blessed to have a son like u. Rab di meher bani rahe…. Jor di jhappi @vickykaushal09.”

On the account of the arrival of Vicky Kaushal’s baby boy in November last year, Sham was seen elated as he welcomed a new member to his family. Appearing overjoyed and emotional, Shaam had shared a heartfelt note that read, “So so happy becoming a Dada… Shukariya Rab Da… God is and has been so kind. Bhagwan ki meherbani aise hi mere bachon pe aur sabse junior Kaushal pe bani rahe.”

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Vicky and Katrina, later in a joint post on social media account, introduced their son’s name, Vihaan Kaushal, and had captioned the post as, “Our ray of light. Vihaan.” Talking about Sham Kaushal, the veteran has been one of Hindi cinema’s most respected action directors for decades. He has worked on major films like Krrish, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Dangal, Padmaavat, and Gangs of Wasseypur. Apart from his successful career, Sham is also a proud father to two sons, Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal, both of whom have carved a space for themselves in Bollywood.











