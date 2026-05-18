Kerala CM Oath Ceremony Live: VD Satheesan to take oath as Kerala CM, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka, other top Congress leaders at venue





New Delhi: Congress leader VD Satheesan took oath as Kerala’s next chief minister. The UDF alliance stormed to power with 102 seats in the 140-member Assembly, ending the CPI(M)-led Left rule. Along with the chief minister, his 20-member cabinet ministers were sworn in today at 10 pm at a grand event in Thiruvananthapuram. Senior Congress leaders, prominent figures from various walks of life, and chief ministers of opposition-ruled states are likely to attend the ceremony.

Earlier, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, arrived for the oath-taking ceremony, followed by Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. Revanth Reddy, Chief Minister of Telangana, and DK Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, arrived together shortly after.





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