NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case: Big development unfolds as CBI arrests Latur coaching institute’s owner

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NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case: Big development unfolds as CBI arrests Latur coaching institutes owner

The CBI has arrested Shivraj Motegaonkar, founder of Latur’s RCC Classes, marking the 10th arrest in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case after matching exam materials were found on his phone.

NEET-UG paper leak case (Representational AI image)

NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case: In a significant development days after National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled NEET UG examination 2026 over paper leak, a Latur-based coaching institute’s director, Shivaraj Motegaonkar, was arrested by the CBI. Taking the total number of arrests in the case to 10, the CBI said that Motegaonkar owns the RCC Coaching Institute, which trains students for the NEET UG examination for entrance to medical colleges. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent developments in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case.

What are the recent CBI actions in NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case?

The RCC Coaching Institute has nine branches, with its main branch located in Maharashtra’s Latur, the probe agency said. As per a report carried by IANS news agency, Motegaonkar is believed to be close to P.V. Kulkarni, Chemistry Lecturer, who is associated with NTA, and was earlier questioned by the CBI.

Also read: How Rajasthan’s 410-question guess paper allegedly triggered the NEET-UG 2026 leak; here’s what we know

Searches conducted at the RCC Coaching institute and Motegaonkar’s residence resulted in the recovery of a Chemistry question bank which contained exactly the same questions that appeared in the now-cancelled NEET-UG 2026 exam held on May 3, the CBI said.

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CBI conducts searches at five locations

Since Sunday, the CBI has also conducted searches at five locations at various places and seized several incriminating documents, laptops, and mobile phones. Detailed analysis of the seized items is going on, said the statement.

The federal agency registered the paper leak case on May 12 based on the written complaint given by the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Also read: NTA issues clarification over NEET UG 2026 cancellation; new dates to be announced on…

According to the CBI, specialized teams were formed immediately after the case was registered. Following nationwide searches, multiple suspects were detained and questioned. Thus far, 10 individuals have been arrested across Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nasik, Pune, Latur and Ahliyanagar.

The CBI added that the investigation is ongoing under these special teams, and the inquiry has successfully uncovered the original source of the Chemistry and Biology paper leaks, which were circulated prior to the examination.

(With agency inputs)











