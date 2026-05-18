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This government is different: Kolkata Imam advises Muslims to avoid cow sacrifice in Bengal, cites social harmony

Referring to the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act, Qasmi said that the law has been in force since 1950 and is now being implemented more strictly.

West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari (AI Photo)

New Delhi: The Suvendu Adhikari-led West Bengal government has implemented a slew of rules after coming to power in the state for the first time. From banning the use of loudspeakers at religious places to stopping prayers on roads, the people of Bengal have been witnessing changes that were alien to them for decades. Meanwhile, the Imam of Kolkata’s famous Nakhoda Mosque has now appealed to Muslims to refrain from cow sacrifice out of respect for Hindu sentiments.

In the recent notification, the Imam has said that the recent notification issued by the West Bengal government has made animal slaughter very difficult due to the lack of proper local infrastructure. Maulana Mohammad Shafique Qasmi said that if the government cannot provide the necessary infrastructure, then it should declare the cow as the national animal and also impose a complete ban on cow slaughter and beef exports.

Also read: Suvendu Adhikari does a Modi, bows on steps of Legislative Assembly, takes oath as Bhabanipore MLA | Watch

It is important to note that the West Bengal government issued guidelines regarding animal slaughter last week, banning the slaughter of animals without a health certificate issued by authorities. According to the guidelines, officials will assess the age and physical condition of bulls, oxen, cows, calves, and buffaloes before issuing certificates for slaughter.

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“Declare the Cow a National Animal”

While talking about this development, Qasmi said that the government should first make arrangements for all these facilities, establish slaughterhouses in every area, and ensure that veterinarians are available in every market.

He further added that if the government is unable to provide such basic infrastructure, then it should declare the cow as the national animal and impose a complete ban across the country on cow slaughter and the operation of slaughterhouses related to cows.

Also read: Suvendu Adhikari does a Modi, bows on steps of Legislative Assembly, takes oath as Bhabanipore MLA | Watch

Here are some of the key details:

Referring to the West Bengal Animal Slaughter Control Act, Qasmi said that the law has been in force since 1950 and is now being implemented more strictly.

The Imam said that all previous governments had given freedom to Muslims, but they did not provide any permanent solution to the issue.

“This government is simply enforcing the law strictly,” he added.

Speaking on the issue of using loudspeakers in mosques, Qasmi said that these rules are based on norms framed by the Pollution Control Board in 1996–97, which have been upheld by the Supreme Court.

He explained that the permissible noise limit is 75–80 decibels in industrial areas, 70–75 decibels in commercial areas, 65–70 decibels in residential areas, and 40–45 decibels in designated silent zones.

Appeal to Sacrifice Goats Instead

On the issue of animal slaughter rules and the order regarding the use of loudspeakers at religious places implemented by West Bengal’s new government, Qasmi said that Muslims should avoid actions in a diverse society that may hurt the sentiments of others.

The Imam said, “We appeal to our Muslim brothers not to sacrifice cows, as it hurts the sentiments of our Hindu brothers.” He added that goats could be sacrificed instead.











