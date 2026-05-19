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Delhi Heatwave alert: IMD issues Yellow alert for national capital as city records rising temperatures

Delhi heatwave alert: In a big update for the residents of the national capital, Delhi experienced a warm Tuesday morning as the minimum temperature settled at 28.2 degrees Celsius. While the weather

Heatwave alert in India (File image)

Delhi heatwave alert: In a big update for the residents of the national capital, Delhi experienced a warm Tuesday morning as the minimum temperature settled at 28.2 degrees Celsius. While the weather office issued a ‘yellow’ alert for heatwave conditions, with isolated places in the city likely to reel under intense heat during the day. Here are all the details you need to know about the Delhi weather update.

What has IMD said on Delhi weather update?

A ‘yellow’ alert stands for “be updated”, while the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 44 degrees Celsius. Isolated places in the city are likely to reel under heatwave-like conditions during the day, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Among the weather stations, Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius, 1.7 notches above normal.

Palam recorded 28.1 degrees Celsius, 1.0 notch above normal; Lodhi Road 27.0 degrees Celsius, 3.0 notches above normal; Ridge 28.1 degrees Celsius, 1.4 notches above normal; and Ayanagar 27.4 degrees Celsius, 0.9 notch above normal.

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Meanwhile, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 189 in the ‘moderate’ category at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

As per the CPCB standards, an AQI of 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’, and 401-500 ‘severe’.











