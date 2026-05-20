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Good news for passengers! Railways upgrades Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat amid rising passenger demand | Check details

The Indian Railways has upgraded the Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat train. The train will be inaugurated by Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw from Jodhpur on May 22.

Vande Bharat Express File image

There is some relief for passengers travelling between Jodhpur and Delhi. The Indian Railways has announced that Vande Bharat Express will be upgrading its services in the coming days. Currently, operating with eight coaches, the train will now be upgraded for a 20-coach train.

The train was introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 25, 2025, and the semi-high-speed train entered commercial service on September 27.

When will the train be launched?

The new train with the upgraded passenger capacity will be begin its services from Friday (May 22). It will be flagged off by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav from Jodhpur City Station at 12 pm.

The train will consist of 18 chair car coaches and two executive class coaches, providing space for 1,440 passengers and improving overall travel comfort and convenience.

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Also Read: Vande Bharat sleeper train between Bengaluru and Mumbai to start soon: Ashwini Vaishnav

The existing 8-coach Vande Bharat Express on the Jodhpur–Delhi Cantt route currently offers just 572 seats, causing frequent waiting lists and limited availability for travellers. The launch of the new 20-coach train is expected to ease the pressure significantly.

Jodhpur-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train schedule

It will operate six days a week, leaving Jodhpur at 5:30 am and reaching Delhi Cantt by 1:30 pm, while the return service will depart at 3:10 pm and arrive in Jodhpur at 11:20 pm. Railway officials believe the decision will greatly benefit western Rajasthan amid growing passenger traffic.

The Railways had delivered a new 20-coach Vande Bharat Express to the Bhagat Ki Kothi yard on March 17, after which it remained parked on the stabling line. Now, the train is finally set to enter service.

Also Read: Delhi to Howrah in just 15 hours: New high-speed Vande Bharat Express to soon run on Delhi-Howrah route; check trial update and route details

According to News18, sources suggested the Railway Minister may also unveil a maintenance and workshop depot along with a new Coaching Terminal Part-2 for Vande Bharat sleeper trains at Bhagat Ki Kothi. Meanwhile, there is also a possibility of an announcement regarding increasing train speeds to 130 kmph on the Jodhpur-Luni-Marwar route. Officials believe these projects could transform the future of Jodhpur’s railway network.











