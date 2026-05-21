Drishyam 3 box office collection day 1 prediction: Mohanlal suspense drama to earn less than Drishyam 2?

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Drishyam 3 box office collection day 1 prediction: Mohanlals suspense drama to earn less than Drishyam 2?

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 1 prediction: Mohanlal’s highly anticipated film made a strong debut at the box office upon its release. Jeethu Joseph’s thriller received a strong response across all four languages, with the Malayalam version emerging as the clear leader. Check out the film’s day 1 earnings.

Mohanlal in Drishyam 3 (PC- Instagram)

Drishyam 3 box office collection day 1 prediction: Mohanlal’s much-awaited film Drishyam 3 has finally hit theatres. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the thriller is receiving a strong response at the box office. Along with the Malayalam version, the film’s other three language versions are also getting mixed reviews. While a section of the audience feels the film does not live up to the expectations of the franchise, the other half has loved the suspense drama. However, the original Malayalam version has recorded the highest earnings so far. The film had already created strong buzz through advance bookings and now appears set for a solid opening at the box office.

How much did Drishyam 3 earn on the first day?

According to the trade tracking website sacnilk.com, Drishyam 3 earned a net collection of approximately Rs 6.96 crore domestically with 4,007 shows. This brings the total India gross collections to Rs 8.21 crore. These figures include all four versions of the film.

Language-wise Drishyam 3 box office collections as of 6 pm were as follows:

Drishyam 3 Malayalam version: Rs 6 crore

Drishyam 3 Telugu version: Rs 62 lakh

Drishyam 3 Tamil version: Rs 24 lakh

Drishyam 3 Kannada film: Rs 9 lakh

Total Collection: Rs 6.96 crore

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How was the occupancy of Drishyam 3?

According to reports till 6 p.m., Drishyam 3 recorded an overall occupancy of around 61.63%. The film registered 59.42% occupancy in the morning shows, which increased to 63.83% in the afternoon shows. Occupancy reports for the evening and night shows are still awaited.

Also Read: Drishyam 3 Twitter Review: Mohanlal’s suspense drama gets mixed reactions from netizens; ‘didn’t recreate magic’

How was the advance booking of Drishyam 3?

In terms of advance bookings for its opening day, Drishyam 3 collected Rs 13.14 crore in India. Out of this, Rs 11.54 crore came from the Malayalam version, Rs 1.21 crore from the Telugu version, Rs 29.18 lakh from the Tamil version, and Rs 9.60 lakh from the Kannada version. Overseas, the film earned Rs 22.13 crore through advance bookings, taking its total worldwide pre-sales collection to Rs 35.27 crore.

Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2 earned around Rs 15.38 crore net in India.

Also Read: Mohanlal’s top 8 films on OTT: Drishyam, Thudarum, to L2 Empuraan, celebrate Lalettan’s 66th birthday with these special picks

Drishyam 3 budget and star cast

According to reports, Drishyam 3 has been made on a budget of around Rs 100 crore. The film is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. Apart from Mohanlal, the film also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Siddique, Murali Gopy, and Veena Nandakumar in key roles.











