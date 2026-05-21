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May 22 IMD weather forecast: Heavy rain in Bihar, heat wave in Delhi, red alert for this state | All details

While parts of North India brace for relief with severe thunderstorms and intense winds, the weather department has issued a high-priority red alert for relentless heatwaves across Uttar Pradesh, alongside scorching daytime temperatures in Delhi and heavy rain warnings in Bihar.

Heavy rains lash Mumbai, IMD issues nationwide downpour alert between Oct 12-16

May 22 IMD weather forecast: The intense heat gripping India is finally set to break. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a major weather alert for May 22, predicting heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds. After days of punishing heat, changing weather conditions are expected to bring much-needed relief to several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh. Here is the full state-wise weather forecast as per the IMD.

In total, the IMD has placed 16 states under rain and thunderstorm warnings. This extensive list covers regions from Jammu & Kashmir down to Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, stretching across to Maharashtra, Odisha, and Assam. Weather officials have explicitly warned that some areas could face dangerous, destructive winds blowing between 80 and 90 kmph during these sudden storms.

Meanwhile, the national capital, Delhi, will still experience hot weather during the daytime, with temperatures peaking around 43°C and dropping to a minimum of 31°C. However, evening could bring a dramatic shift with strong winds and dust storms reaching speeds of 50 to 60 kmph. Further east, several districts in Bihar, including Gaya, Rohtas, Aurangabad, Kishanganj, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Purnia, Katihar, Bhagalpur, and Muzaffarpur are on high alert for heavy downpours and severe thunderstorms.

Also read: May 19 IMD forecast: Weather change in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, MP; rain in Karnataka & Kerala | All details

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Vidarbha reels under severe heat wave as IMD issues red alert

The Vidarbha region of Maharashtra is currently reeling under severe heat wave conditions with Wardha recording maximum temperature of 47.1 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and three other cities witnessing the mercury levels breaching the 46 degrees Celsius mark.

The region is unlikely to get any respite from the sweltering heat in next seven days as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert of severe heat wave conditions in several parts of Vidarbha.

Also read: India’s peak power demand surges amid rising temperatures? Is India’s power grid reaching a breaking point?

The Vidarbha region comprises 11 districts – Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal.

Wardha recorded a maximum temperature of 47.1 degrees Celsius, Nagpur 46.6, Amravati 46.4, Chandrapur 46.2, Gadchiroli 45.6, Akola 45.2, Yavatmal 45.2, Bhandara 44.2 and Gondia 44.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

The weather department issued the red alert for Akola, Amravati, Wardha districts on May 21, and orange alert for Nagpur, Chandrapur and Yavatmal for that day. It also issued an orange alert in Amravati, Akola, Wardha, Yavatmal on May 22, 23 and 24.

(With inputs from agencies)











