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Hyderabad lawyer hit by speeding Scorpio outside his home in suspected murder case

His family alleges that it was not an accident but a planned attack linked to long-standing legal disputes over alleged waqf land encroachments.

(Image: CCTV video grab)

New Delhi: In what appears to be a case of hit-and-run, a senior lawyer in Hyderabad was killed after he was hit by a fast-moving vehicle outside his house. The police said on Saturday, 23 May, that it is a suspected case of pre-planned murder.

The deceased has been identified as Khaja Moizuddin, 63. As the CCTV video footage from the scene of the incident shows, Khaja Moizuddin was about to get into his car when a green-coloured Mahindra Scorpio hit him outside his Masab Tank home.

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Suspected Pre-planned Murder

The video of the incident shows Moizuddin keeping his bag on the rear seat of his vehicle, a Toyota Innova. He adjusts the driver’s side rear view mirror, and just when he is about to enter and take the driver’s seat, the Scorpio, which appears to swerve sharply, smashes into him with great force and he is carried by it out of the frame. It is said that he was thrown about 15-20 feet from his car.

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Locals rushed him to Mahavir Hospital, from where he was moved to another hospital for advanced treatment, where he died while undergoing treatment.

His family alleges that it was not an accident but a planned attack linked to long-standing legal disputes over alleged waqf land encroachments. Mohammad Farhan, his son and advocate, claimed that Moizuddin had been fighting several cases involving alleged illegal occupation and privatisation of waqf properties.

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Naming two individuals as prime suspects, Farhan claimed that his father had faced multiple attacks and threats in the past due to the cases he had been fighting. He has demanded a thorough investigation into the incident.

A hit-and-run case has been registered, and four teams have been deployed to trace the vehicle and identify the accused, said a senior police officer.











