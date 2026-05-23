LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Iyer’s captain’s knock steals the show in Arjun Tendulkar’s debut game in Lucknow colors

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LSG Vs PBKS, IPL 2026: Iyers captains knock steals the show in Arjun Tendulkars debut game in Lucknow colors

Shreyas Iyer delivered a masterful captain’s knock, smashing a breathtaking, unbeaten 101* off 51 balls to anchor a tense chase and single-handedly keep Punjab Kings’ playoff hopes alive

Prabhsimran Singh walks off the field after his dismissal during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, May 23, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings snapped their 6-match losing streak with an emphatic 7-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants to keep their Indian Premier League 2026 playoff hopes alive. The win, executed with 12 balls to spare, simultaneously knocked Delhi Capitals out of the tournament and temporarily lifted Punjab to the 4th spot on the points table.

Electing to field first, Punjab Kings faced a resilient Lucknow batting unit. Despite losing an early wicket, LSG posted a highly competitive total of 196/6 in their 20 overs.

The innings was anchored by a brilliant 72 off 44 balls from Josh Inglis, while Ayush Badoni provided explosive momentum in the middle overs with a quick-fire 43 off just 18 deliveries. Abdul Samad added late fireworks with an unbeaten 37 to ensure the hosts had a formidable target to defend.

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During the first innings, Arjun Tendulkar also made his first appearance for LSG this season and chipped in with an unbeaten 5* off 5 balls at the death before taking the ball in the 2nd innings, where he claimed the crucial breakthrough of set opening batter Prabhsimran Singh and secured his maiden wicket of the IPL 2026.

Punjab’s run chase started on a disastrous note when Mohammed Shami struck twice early, dismissing Priyansh Arya for a golden duck and removing Cooper Connolly to leave the visitors reeling at 22/2. However, the game completely turned on its head thanks to a masterclass from Punjab captain Shreyas Iyer.

Partnering with opener Prabhsimran Singh, who smashed a vital 69 off 39 balls, Iyer anchored and then dominated the chase with a sensational display of power-hitting. The duo stitched together a game-changing 140-run partnership that stripped LSG of all momentum.

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Iyer then dismantled the Lucknow bowling attack, seamlessly shifting gears after reaching his half-century. In a spectacular finish to the match, the skipper smashed Mohsin Khan for a massive six over cow corner, simultaneously securing the winning runs and bringing up his maiden IPL century.

Remaining unbeaten on 101* off 51 balls, including 11 boundaries and 5 sixes, Iyer’s captain’s knock proved to be the ultimate difference, breathing new life into Punjab’s turbulent campaign.











