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Andhra Pradesh government activates Ebola surveillance, starts airport checks

The Andhra Pardesh government on Sunday issued precautionary measures in view of the spread of the Ebola virus. State Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav said the precautionary measures include medical screening of passengers arriving from affected countries.

Screening Ebola virus will begin at Andhra Pradesh. File image/PTI

The Andhra Pradesh government has begun precautionary measures in view of the spread of the Ebola virus and rising fatalities reported in parts of Africa on Sunday. State Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav said the precautionary measures include medical screening of passengers arriving from affected countries and strengthening emergency response systems to prevent any possible transmission in the state.

“The government is on high alert, necessary precautionary measures have been initiated, and the medical and health department is fully prepared to tackle any possible Ebola situation,” said Yadav in an official press release.

According to the minister, cases and deaths linked to Ebola are being reported from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan. He said Andhra Pradesh is taking precautionary measures in line with recommendations from the Centre and global health agencies.

What did he say?

According to the minister, coordinated action has been initiated between airport authorities and district medical and health officials to conduct screening of passengers and tourists arriving through international airports in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, and Vijayawada based on travel history.

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Individuals showing symptoms will be immediately quarantined, while those who had close contact with suspected cases will also undergo medical screening, he said.

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Yadav said discussions have also been held with Visakhapatnam Port authorities, and district administrations have been instructed to undertake preventive measures. He added that surveillance would not remain limited to air routes, and necessary measures are being planned for people entering through road routes as well.

The minister said the Central government is closely monitoring passengers arriving in India from Ebola-affected countries and sharing relevant information with states for necessary action.

What steps has the government taken?

Drawing lessons from the Covid-19 period, he said the department is preparing an action plan focused on precautionary measures and emergency response mechanisms.

Awareness and preparedness activities are also being strengthened through virtual meetings involving personnel from the Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) and Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) worker level onwards, said the minister.

Dedicated isolation wards with 15 beds each are being readied at teaching hospitals located in cities with international airports to ensure immediate response capacity.

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Meanwhile, the minister urged people to avoid travel to D R Congo, Uganda and South Sudan unless necessary in line with the Central government advisories.

He also advised individuals who arrived from Ebola-affected countries within the last three weeks and experience illness to immediately inform district authorities.

What are the symptoms of Ebola virus?

Symptoms associated with Ebola include fever, sudden high fever, weakness, severe headache, sore throat, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, abdominal pain, redness of the eyes and loss of appetite.

With inputs from PTI











