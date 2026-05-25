Home

News

Good news for LPG consumers as Modi government eases norms for consumers switching to PNG

New government amendments offer LPG consumers greater flexibility when switching to PNG by allowing for simple termination and providing a transfer voucher to ensure future access to LPG.

LPG PNG | Image: ANI

LPG connection rule update: In a move designed to provide enhanced convenience and administrative relief, the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has amended regulations to assist those transitioning to PNG connections. Under the updated provisions provided by the government, the consumers who currently hold both an LPG cylinder and a PNG connection can now formally apply to terminate their LPG service within 30 days of obtaining their PNG supply. Notably, the provision is particularly beneficial for transferable employees, migrant households, tenants, students and families shifting to non-PNG areas. Here are all the details you need to know about the decision taken by the Central government on LPG rules.

How can LPG users restore their cooking gas connection?

Crucially, this amendment introduces a transfer voucher system, which allows former LPG users to retain the option of restoring their connection should they move to a location where PNG infrastructure is not yet available. This policy change ensures that consumers are not permanently locked out of LPG services, offering vital flexibility for families who may relocate in the future.

Also read: LPG, PNG prices today: petrol, diesel prices hiked, check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, other cities

The provision is particularly beneficial for transferable employees, migrant households, tenants, students and families shifting to non-PNG areas, the statement said. Meanwhile, about 7.99 lakh PNG connections have been gasified and infrastructure created for an additional 2.87 lakh connections, taking the total to 10.86 lakh connections since March this year, according to an official statement.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Also Read: LPG subsidy will not be available without eKYC after THIS day; Check steps to do it at home

Around 1.72 crore domestic LPG cylinders were delivered against bookings of around 1.66 crore cylinders during the last four days.

Also read: LPG, PNG prices today: petrol, diesel prices hiked for fourth time, check domestic, commercial cylinder rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, other cities

The public sector oil companies also organised about 15,400 awareness camps for small 5 kg LPG cylinders and have sold more than 2.45 lakh such cylinders during these camps since April 3 this year. “Citizens are advised to avoid panic purchases of petrol, diesel and LPG as the government is making all efforts to ensure availability of petrol, diesel and LPG. They are also advised to beware of rumours and rely on official sources for correct information,” the statement said. LPG consumers are requested to use digital booking platforms and avoid visiting distributors.

(With inputs from agencies)











