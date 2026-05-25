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“People say stupid stuff all the time on social media,” says Marco Rubio on racist remarks against Indians in US

“Every country in the world has stupid people. I’m sure there are stupid people here. There are stupid people in the United States who make dumb comments all the time,” Rubio said while responding to a question on racist comments targeting Indians in the US.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval during a meeting with United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio (PTI)

New Delhi: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday termed racist remarks against Indians as comments made by “stupid people.” “In the modern era, you go online, and there are people saying all kinds of crazy stuff online. I don’t even know if they’re real people or who they are,” Rubio said. He further added that US President Donald Trump loves India and is also a big fan of the country and of Prime Minister Modi.

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“I wouldn’t be here if the president didn’t want me to be here. He wouldn’t have sent someone like Sergio to be our ambassador, someone who’s very close to the president…I mean, people say stupid stuff all the time on social media and in every country in the world, unfortunately,” he said.

#WATCH | Delhi: On racist remarks against Indian Americans in the United States, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says, “…The bottom line is that in the modern era, you go online, and there are people saying all kinds of crazy stuff online. I don’t even know if they’re real… pic.twitter.com/ZOLWUGL9lz — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2026

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On Sunday as well, while addressing a joint press conference with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Rubio said he takes such comments seriously while stressing that immigrants have played a major role in strengthening the US economy and society.

“Every country in the world has stupid people. I’m sure there are stupid people here. There are stupid people in the United States who make dumb comments all the time,” Rubio said while responding to a question on racist comments targeting Indians in the US.

“The United States is a very welcoming country. Our nation has been enriched by people who come to our country from all over the world, become Americans, assimilate into our way of life and contribute greatly,” he added.

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During the address, he also highlighted the contribution of the Indian community and said, “Over 20 billion dollars have been invested in the US economy by Indian companies. We want that number to continue to increase.”

On recent changes affecting J1, F1 and H1B visas, Rubio clarified that the ongoing immigration reforms were not aimed specifically at India but were part of a broader global overhaul of the US migration system.

“The changes that are happening now, or the modernisation of our migration system into the United States, is not India-specific. It is global,” Rubio said. He said the US had faced a “migratory crisis” over the past few years, with over 20 million people entering the country illegally, making reforms necessary.

Calling the US “the most welcoming country in the world for immigration”, Rubio noted that nearly one million people become permanent residents in the country every year. He also referred to his own family background, saying his parents migrated to the US from Cuba in 1956.

Rubio acknowledged that reforms in the immigration system may create “friction points” during the transition period, but expressed confidence that the modernised system would eventually become more efficient and beneficial, including for skilled Indian professionals seeking opportunities in the US.











