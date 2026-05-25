Ranveer Singh banned by film body amid Don 3 controversy, FWICE instructs Not to work with him

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Ranveer Singh banned by film body amid Don 3 controversy, FWICE instructs industry Not to work with him

Ranveer Singh has been officially banned by the FWICE amid the ongoing controversy surrounding his sudden exit from Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar.

Ranveer Singh (PC: Twitter)

A major controversy has erupted in Bollywood once again. Reports of tension between Ranveer, Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment over the film Don 3 have surfaced. Now, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), one of the major film workers’ organisations, has also stepped into the matter. The organisation has reportedly banned Ranveer Singh. The film body has instructed the film industry not to work with the actor following his exit. Meanwhile, FWICE Chief Advisor Ashok Pandit called the issue very serious and said, “This trend is absolutely wrong. No one can leave a film just 10 days before shooting begins.”

What’s the whole matter?

According to reports, Ranveer Singh suddenly withdrew from Don 3 just as shooting was about to begin, leaving the production team upset. Excel Entertainment had already invested heavily in pre-production and planning for the film. The dispute reportedly first reached the Producers Guild of India, where senior producers attempted to mediate between the two parties, but no resolution could be reached.

FWICE warns against last-minute exits by senior actors

Criticising the actor’s last-minute departure, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), in its press release, stated, “FWICE firmly believes that the entire film industry functions as one extended family, where every individual associated with different crafts and departments contributes collectively towards the successful creation of a project.”

Also Read: Aamir Khan REACTS to rumors of mediating Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3 feud

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The film body added, “The Federation considers all artists, technicians, workers, producers, directors, and members from every craft as part of one family bound together by mutual trust, professional commitments, respect, and collective responsibility. FWICE also believes that sudden exits from projects by senior and established actors at crucial stages pose a serious threat to the stability and working ecosystem of the entertainment industry.”

Ashoke Pandit, Chief Advisor of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), called the matter serious and criticised the reported trend of actors leaving films close to production. He said that the federation would take a decision after holding an internal meeting.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra to romance Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3? Actress gives BIG hint

The Don franchise is one of Bollywood’s most popular film series. First, Amitabh Bachchan made the character iconic, and later Shah Rukh Khan delivered memorable performances in Don and Don 2. Now, Ranveer Singh has been cast in Don 3, creating huge excitement among fans. Recently, Farhan Akhtar said in an interview, “A lot has happened in the last few years. You have to be prepared for unexpected things. Nothing should be taken for granted until the film is completed.”











