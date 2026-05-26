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May 27 IMD weather forecast: Heat wave warning, rainfall and thunderstorms predicted over THESE states | Full report

The India Meteorological Department forecasts favorable conditions for further southwest monsoon advancement while issuing heat wave warnings for parts of Northwest and Central India and heavy rainfall alerts for Northeast and Southern regions.

A man drinks water from a roadside tap on a hot summer day, on the outskirts of Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir (PTI image)

May 27 IMD weather forecast: As India prepares for the arrival of the monsoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a bulletin for May 27, 2026, highlighting a split in the nation’s weather experience. While heavy rains are expected to bring relief to parts of Northeast India and Interior Karnataka, a fierce heat wave continues to grip vast stretches of Northwest, Central and Eastern India, posing significant challenges for residents in the coming days. Here are all the details you need to know about the May 27 IMD weather forecast.

Monsoon Outlook: Conditions are favourable for further monsoon advancement into parts of the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, and the Andaman Sea over the next 2-3 days. Heavy Rainfall: Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Northeast India, particularly Assam and Meghalaya, over the coming days. Thunderstorm Activity: Widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) is forecast for various regions, including Northeast, East, and South Peninsular India. Heat Wave Warning: Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are expected in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha. Maximum Temperatures: No significant change in maximum temperatures is expected over Northwest India until May 27th, followed by a gradual fall on May 28th-29th. Fresh Weather Disturbance: A fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India starting May 28, 2026. Hot and Humid Conditions: Hot and humid weather is expected to prevail in parts of West Bengal, Konkan, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Rising temperatures in the national capital

Delhi sweltered under intense heat on Monday as the maximum temperature crossed 43 degrees Celsius while the city recorded its warmest May night in nearly 14 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Also read: 23 May IMD weather forecast: Heavy rain and sudden hailstorms to lash multiple states; severe heat wave to persist in plains | All details

The maximum temperature at Safdarjung, the city’s base station, settled at 43.5 degrees Celsius, 3.3 degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 32.4 degrees Celsius, 5.7 degrees above normal.

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The weather office said this was the highest minimum temperature or the warmest night recorded in May since May 26, 2012, when it stood at 32.5 degrees Celsius. The city had witnessed similar conditions earlier this month, as the minimum temperature was recorded at 31.9 degrees Celsius on May 21, IMD data showed.











