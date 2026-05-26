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Noida Weather: Rain expected on this date, IMD issues storm alert – Check forecast for Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Kanpur and Agra

According to the Meteorological Department, due to the effect of easterly winds and western disturbance, rain, storms and thunderstorms are expected in parts of Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow and Noida.

Noida Weather: Rain expected on this date, IMD issues storm alert – Check forecast for Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Kanpur and Agra

Noida Weather: Uttar Pradesh is currently reeling under intense heatwave conditions, humidity and hot winds, disrupting the normal life of people. The mercury in several districts has remained consistently above normal. However, the current weather condition is expected to change in Noida and other parts of Uttar Pradesh as, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the combination of cold easterly winds and a new western disturbance moving toward North India is expected to affect the current weather.

The cold easterly winds and the fresh western disturbance are expected to bring rain, storms and thunderstorms in parts of Uttar Pradesh around May 28. The weather change will not only bring the temperature down but also provide relief from scorching heat.











