RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026: Watch Rajat Patidar’s blistering 21-ball half-century in Qualifier 1 at Dharamshala

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RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026: Watch Rajat Patidars blistering 21-ball half-century in Qualifier 1 at Dharamshala

Rajat Patidar played out a captain’s knock, smashing a 21-ball half-century to push the Royal Challengers Bengaluru towards a 200+ total in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League 2026 against Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar celebrates after scoring a half-century during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Qualifier 1 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar smashed a much needed quickfire 21-ball half-century in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League 2026 against Gujarat Titans at the scenic HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. RCB batted first after losing the toss and are on course to posting a mammoth 200+ total.

The reigning champions are looking to enter back-to-back IPL finals for the first time in their history. Bengaluru finished the league stages at the summit of the points table with 18 points, while Gujarat finished 2nd due to a poorer net run-rate. This is the first time these two teams are meeting each other at this stage of the competition.

More to follow…

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