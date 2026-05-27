FIR filed against Dhurandhar production designer Saini S Johray over sexual harassment allegations

A young woman has filed an FIR against Saini S Johray, the production designer of Dhurandhar, at Chandigarh’s Sector-17 police station.





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Saini S Johray (PC- Instagram)





Both parts of Dhurandhar have been receiving widespread praise for their story, action sequences, and performances by the cast. However, the film’s production designer is now making headlines for controversial reasons. Saini S Johray, the production designer of the film, has been accused of sexual harassment. A young woman has filed an FIR against him at Chandigarh’s Sector-17 police station. In her complaint, she alleged that Saini invited her to a five-star hotel, forced her to consume alcohol, and touched her inappropriately. She further claimed that when she protested, she was assaulted and wrongfully confined.

According to the complainant, Saini S Johray allegedly called her to a room at the Taj Hotel in Chandigarh, where she accused him of sexually harassing her, physically assaulting her, and wrongfully confining her. She also alleged that an intoxicating substance was mixed into her drink, which caused her health to deteriorate.

Police records state that the woman, a resident of New Delhi, submitted a written complaint at the Sector-17 police station on April 20. Following a preliminary inquiry, the police registered a case under Sections 74, 79, 123, and 126(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Also Read: Did Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 reveal confidential military information?

Saini S Johray has been identified as a resident of Oberoi Springs in Andheri West, Mumbai.

Saini S Johray’s work in Dhurandhar had received appreciation, especially for designing a large-scale replica of Pakistan’s Lyari Town in Thailand.