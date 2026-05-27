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Will D.K. Shivakumar become Chief Minister of Karnataka soon? Leadership change almost certain, Siddaramaiah likely to get a bigger responsibility

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Venugopal termed as “mere speculation” the talk about any leadership change in Karnataka.

DK Shivakumar and Siddharamaiah (File Image)

New Delhi: A change in leadership in Karnataka now appears almost certain after three years in the Congress government that was reportedly formed on the understanding of a two-and-a-half-year power-sharing arrangement between Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. According to a Dainik Jagran report, after discussions with Rahul Gandhi, Siddaramaiah has finally agreed to step down from the state’s leadership and move to the Rajya Sabha.

However, Siddaramaiah’s preferences are also expected to be considered in the nomination of other members to the state cabinet and the Rajya Sabha. It is important to note that the Congress central leadership first held separate meetings with both leaders and later met them together. Initially, Siddaramaiah was not ready for the arrangement, but Rahul Gandhi reportedly persuaded him.

Meetings regarding a leadership change had taken place within the party earlier as well, but Siddaramaiah had not agreed at that time. The Congress leadership did not want to take any risk by proceeding without his consent.

ALSO READ: Is change of power imminent in Karnataka? Will Siddaramaiah resign as CM? Congress clarifies its stance

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When Will Congress Resolve The Issue?

The Congress is likely to resolve the leadership issue in Karnataka after the Rajya Sabha elections, as per news agency PTI quoting sources. The Congress leadership is learnt to have backed D K Shivakumar for the top post, and a change may happen soon, according to sources.

The party insisted that only the issue of Rajya Sabha and state council elections was discussed at the meeting, which was attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal and AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala, among others.

The PTI report said the party top brass including Gandhi and Kharge held several hours of discussions with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, apart from meeting them separately, and is likely to take a call on a possible change of guard in the state after the Rajya Sabha polls, which are due next month.

The Congress has decided to renominate Kharge for the Rajya Sabha after his term ends next month.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Venugopal termed as “mere speculation” the talk about any leadership change in Karnataka.

Though Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had convened a meeting to decide party candidates for the two elections, the point of interest remained the protracted leadership tussle between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, who had been summoned to Delhi.

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Sources said the Shivakumar camp has been pressing Siddaramaiah, 77, to quit the top post and a formula to accommodate him in the central role has been offered to him, which he has not accepted. The formula includes giving Siddaramaiah a Rajya Sabha seat, they said.

At the core of the leadership tangle in the southern state is Shivakumar’s demand that he be elevated to the chief minister’s post in accordance with a “promise” which his supporters claim was made to him during state assembly elections in 2023. They are also citing the age factor.

Amid intense speculation, some media reports claimed that Siddaramaiah may be replaced by Shivakumar in a few days. Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar had arrived in the national capital accompanied by the MLAs supporting them.











