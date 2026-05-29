Twisha Sharma case: Giribala, Samarth Singh on five-day CBI remand, agency plans to interrogate them face to face

The court has granted five-day remands to the CBI for Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh. Both will remain in CBI custody until 2 pm on June 2. Giribala Singh’s lawyers did not object to the hearing.







Share Share Article https://www.india.com/news/india/twisha-sharma-case-giribala-samarth-singh-on-five-day-cbi-remand-plans-to-interrogate-them-face-to-face-8429956/ Copy









Twisha Sharma case: Giribala, Samarth Singh on five-day CBI remand, plans to interrogate them face to face





A local court on Friday remanded Twisha Sharma’s mother-in-law Giribala Singh and her husband Samarth Singh in CBI custody for five days in connection with the death of the model-actress. The agency sought remand so that they can interrogate them face-to-face and piece together the events of the night of the death.

Both are on remand till June 2

Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh will remain on CBI remand until June 2nd. They will be questioned for the next five days in the Twisha Sharma case. During the hearing, Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh stood in the same dock. Giribala Singh also argued during the hearing. The CBI arrested Giribala Singh on Thursday and took her into custody. She was held at the CBI office overnight. She then appeared in the Bhopal District Court. However, Giribala Singh’s face remained unfazed.

Twisha Sharma’s husband, Samarth Singh, was already on police remand. His remand ended on May 29. The CBI has since taken him on five-day remand. Both will now be questioned. The CBI team will also interrogate them face-to-face.

Ironically, Giribala Singh has served as a judge in the same Bhopal court. Her case was heard by Justice Shobhana Bhalave. After hearing the CBI’s arguments, the court remanded her in custody.

The CBI told the court that they were arrested only yesterday and that they haven’t been questioned yet. They need remand for a more detailed investigation. The court subsequently granted remand. Giribala Singh’s lawyers, however, expressed no objection. A visual recreation of the crime scene will also be conducted.

Anurag Srivastava, the lawyer representing Twisha’s family, told reporters that both have been remanded in CBI custody until 2 pm on June 2. Srivastava said, “We now feel that the investigation is moving in the right direction. The real facts will come to light.”

What the CBI plans

According to officials, the CBI plans to confront the mother and son face-to-face to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the 33-year-old former model-actor and to extract facts from their statements. The CBI took over the investigation into her death on Monday and subsequently registered a fresh FIR, naming Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh as accused.