Youth-Centric Debut Film 'Jeena Dil Se' Opens Strong with Rs 1.06 Crore on Day 1

The youthful entertaining drama Jeena Dil Se released today has emerged as one of the most surprising openings among small-budget debutant-driven films. Presented by ADR Media Production, the film opened to an impressive Rs 1.06 crore on Day 1 at the box office, a number that has taken everyone by surprise.

A strong Day 1 for Jeena Dil Se at the box office



Considering the film is headlined by a fresh and relatively new ensemble cast including Ruma Sharma, Lakhya Handa, Mehak Jain, Yash Purohit, Kunal Chhabra, Deeksha Suryawanshi, Teji Singh, Priyanka Modgill, Shivani Wazir, Kanchan Singh, Kiara Diwan, Abhishek Singh Rajput, Shradha Joshi, Muskan Varshney, Kriti Verma and Viraaj (Kushagra Singh), this opening is being viewed as a major achievement.



Directed by debutant filmmaker Adhish Rana and produced by Amardeep Rana, Jeena Dil Se appears to have struck a chord with the younger audience through its relatable storytelling and the fresh and original treatment. The film revolves around love, relationships, dreams, friendships and the emotional confusion today’s generation often experiences while balancing personal and professional lives and this subject has struck a chord with the targeted audiences.

The film is getting strong benefit from word-of-mouth among youngsters and couples, especially in urban centres and college-dominated circuits. The film’s grounded emotions, fresh chemistry among the cast, the chartbuster music, and simple yet heartfelt presentation are being appreciated by audiences.

The screenplay by Anuj Kumar and Kiran Sharma, based on Sanjay Prajapati’s story, brings a flavor that connects strongly with Gen-Z viewers. Director Adhish Rana has also been receiving appreciation for presenting modern relationships in a fresh and emotionally engaging manner without relying on over-the-top commercial tropes.

The expectations are now high for the weekend, with Saturday and Sunday expected to witness respectable growth due to positive audience reactions and increasing buzz. If the momentum continues, Jeena Dil Se could emerge as a sleeper success among young audiences.

With its honest emotions, relatable themes and fresh performances, Jeena Dil Se has clearly begun its theatrical journey on a promising note.

The film directed by Adhish Rana has opened with Rs. 1.06 crore on its first day, delivering a solid start for a youth-driven emotional drama and setting the tone for the weekend ahead. Powered by positive word of mouth and audience appreciation, the film has found strong traction among younger moviegoers and family audiences alike.



Heading towards a Hit at Box office

Running successfully all over India

Film shows a positive box office trend

The film features a stellar cast including Ruma Sharma, Lakhya Handa, Mehak Jain, Yash Purohit, Kunal Chhabra, Deeksha Suryawanshi, Teji Singh, Priyanka Modgill, Shivani Wazir, Kanchan Singh, Kiara Diwan, Abhishek Singh Rajput, Shradha Joshi, Muskan Varshney, Kriti Verma, Viraaj [Kushagra Singh]



With its emotional core and relatable portrayal of today’s generation, Jeena Dil Se is emerging as a conversation starter beyond just numbers. The opening reflects growing interest in content-led cinema that feels personal, honest, and emotionally resonant.



All eyes are now on the weekend trend as audience response continues to build.