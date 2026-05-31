NrityaChaitanya: Jaya Seal Ghosh performs at the Dance of the Conscious Mind which Blends Art and Psychology for Embodied Healing

The MoveMeant Stories founder Rittika Chakraborty Patil launches immersive event to transform mental health awareness through movement, dance, and storytelling.

The event at Madhushudan Mancha was presided over by Pt. Bikram Ghosh as the Chief Guest.

The MoveMeant Stories, a mind–body wellness platform founded by Counselling Psychologist and Dance/Movement Therapy Practitioner Rittika Chakraborty Patil, presented NrityaChaitanya: The Dance of the Conscious Mind, an immersive artistic experience exploring emotional wellbeing through movement, music, and traditional narratives.

The event transformed mental health awareness from conceptual discussion into a felt, embodied experience. By integrating dance, music, and storytelling with scientific psychology, NrityaChaitanya created awareness around art as a pathway to self-expression, holistic wellbeing, and social integration. It emphasized that art holds the capacity to express, process, unite, and heal beyond verbal capacities.

Performance Highlights:

Movement as the Language of the Soul: Led by Rittika Chakraborty Patil, this demonstration introduced trauma-sensitive Therapeutic Movement as a non-verbal approach to emotional healing and regulation. Aami – Swaham: A Kathak-Bharatanatyam jugalbandi exploring the relationship between human life, nature’s rhythms, and movement, and how movement shapes identity and self-expression. Bhumija: The Untold Tale of a Battlefield: A dance-drama inspired by diverse Ramayana traditions and retellings from Sita’s perspective. Interpreted through modern psychology, it explored inner conflict, resilience, and transformation, presenting mythological characters as reflections of universal human experiences.

The MoveMeant Stories is a mind–body wellness platform integrating psychological counselling, creative arts therapies, and embodied practices. It combines movement, art, drama, and storytelling to foster self-awareness, emotional resilience, and personal transformation. The platform creates safe, inclusive spaces for healing and serves as a collaborative ecosystem for mental health professionals and artists.

Motto: Move with Meaning. Heal with Movement.

Through The MoveMeant Stories, Rittika aims to make therapeutic movement and creative healing practices more accessible, fostering a culture where healing becomes a shared human experience rooted in movement, creativity, connection, and community.