RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026 Final: Bhuvaneshwar Kumar overtakes Mohammed Shami in THIS powerplay record

Royal Challengers Bengaluru seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar made history in the Indian Premier League 2026 final against the Gujarat Titans. During the game, he equaled the record for the most wickets taken by an Indian bowler in the powerplay in a single IPL season. Bhuvaneshwar registered figures of 2/29 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Bhuvneshwar achieved this milestone by taking his 17th powerplay wicket of the 2026 season. He hit the mark during the 4th over of Gujarat’s innings when he dismissed the dangerous Sai Sudharsan.

With this wicket, he leveled the record with fellow Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami. Shami had previously taken 17 powerplay wickets for the Gujarat Titans during the 2023 edition of the IPL.

Bhuvneshwar has been the leader of Bengaluru’s bowling attack throughout the 2026 tournament. He is also in the race to win the Purple Cap (most wickets) award.

While Bhuvneshwar now shares the record for the most powerplay wickets by an Indian bowler in a single season, the overall tournament record is held by a foreign player. South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada holds the record, having taken 19 wickets in the first 6 overs.

Interestingly, Rabada achieved a portion of this major feat during the same 2026 season, where he managed to dismiss 18 batters during the powerplay phase alone.