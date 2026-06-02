DRDO and IAF conduct successful flight tests of RudraM-II air-to-surface missile

All the test objectives were fully met as confirmed by the flight data captured by various range instruments deployed by Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur.





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RudraM-II air-to-surface missile





New Delhi: The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) have conducted the successful flight-tests of RudraM-II Air-to-Surface Missile from an airborne platform. The tests were conducted under extreme release conditions with a critical trajectory establishing the capability of all subsystems.

The missiles, after release, were guided to a predefined target with pinpoint accuracy. All the test objectives were fully met as confirmed by the flight data captured by various range instruments deployed by Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur.

Rudram-II has been indigenously developed by Research Centre Imarat, Hyderabad as the nodal DRDO laboratory in collaboration with other sister labs such as Defence Research and Development Laboratory, High Energy Materials Research Laboratory, Armament Research & Development Establishment & ITR. Along with the Development cum Production Partners (DcPPs), agencies like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Regional Centre for Military Airworthiness, Missile System Quality Assurance Agency and many other industries have contributed significantly towards achieving this goal.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has lauded the effort of DRDO, IAF, DPSUs, DcPPs and the industry for the successful flight-tests. He stated that the tests have demonstrated the growing maturity of indigenous defence technologies, contributing significantly to Aatmanirbharta in advance weapon systems.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO has congratulated all the teams associated with the test for the commendable achievement.