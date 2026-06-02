‘Kashmir India’s internal matter, others should refrain from commenting’: India responds to EU-Pakistan statement

The statement added that both sides expressed support for the peaceful resolution of conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy, in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Charter.





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New Delhi: India has strongly reacted to a joint statement issued by the European Union and Pakistan regarding Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that those who have no standing in such matters should refrain from making comments on India’s internal affairs. India has completely rejected the joint statement issued by the two sides.

Meeting With Asim Munir

The issue arose during the visit of Kaja Kallas, the Vice-President of the European Commission, to Islamabad, where Pakistan raised the Jammu and Kashmir issue. Following the 9th Pakistan-European Union Strategic Dialogue held in Islamabad on Monday, a joint statement was released.

Before the dialogue, Kaja Kallas also met Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir.

What Did the Joint Statement Say?

According to the joint statement issued after the meeting between Kaja Kallas and Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, the Pakistani side briefed the European Union on the Jammu and Kashmir issue, while the EU provided information regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The statement added that both sides expressed support for the peaceful resolution of conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy, in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Charter.

Why Did Experts Raise Concerns?

Following the EU’s statement, several experts reportedly criticized it as being unfavourable to India’s position. According to these experts, such wording could be interpreted as suggesting that the European Union views the Jammu and Kashmir issue as an international matter, potentially involving third-party participation beyond India and Pakistan.

India’s Response

India rejected this interpretation and reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter of India. The MEA emphasized that individuals or entities with no legitimate role in the issue should avoid making statements on matters that concern India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.