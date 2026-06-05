Urvashi Dholakia recalls raising twin sons as a single mother at 17: 'My parents were...'

Urvashi Dholakia reflects on motherhood at the age of 17 and raising twin sons, Kshitij and Sagar, with her parents’ support.





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Urvashi Dholakia with sons (PC-Instagram)





Actress Urvashi Dholakia has opened up about her journey from a child actor to becoming one of television’s most loved stars, while balancing responsibilities, motherhood, and personal struggles at a mere age of 17.

During the heartfelt conversation on the show Tum Ho Naa, host Rajeev Khandelwal spoke about how audiences often fail to realise the struggles behind a glamorous life and said, “Aap ka kaam karna nahi ruka, of course uske peeche bohot si zaruratein hongi, bohot si responsibilities hongi. Agar aap ki ye journey nutshell mein, main aap se puchu, ki kaisi thi, ye main isliye puch raha hoon kyunki iss samay jo hamari audience dekh rahi hai, iss mein aisi bohot saari mahilayein hain jinhe aisa lagta hai ki hamare hi saath mein aisa kyun hota hai.”

He further said, “Aur jab aap ko itne glamorous roop mein dekhti hongi, shayad ye sochti hongi ki inhe kya pata struggle kya hoti hai, inhe kya pata ki life mein kitni majbooriyan hoti hain. Toh sirf itna hi nutshell mein ki taaki log kuch seekhein, samjhein.”

(Your work never stopped, and of course there must have been many needs and responsibilities behind that. If I were to ask you to describe your journey in a nutshell, what would you say it has been like? I ask this because many women in our audience right now feel that they are the only ones facing such situations. When they see you in such a glamorous avatar, they might think, ‘What does she know about struggle? What does she know about the compulsions and hardships of life?’ So, if you could briefly share your journey, it might help people learn something and understand a little more)

Rajeev further added, “6 saal ki umar se kaam karna shuru kiya, am I right? 16 saal mein bohot jaldi aap ki shaadi ho gayi, aur aap ke shayad 19-20 ki umar mein bacche bhi ho gaye.” (You started working at the age of 6, am I right? Then, at the young age of 16, you got married quite early, and if I’m not mistaken, you had children by the time you were around 19 or 20 years old)

Urvashi Dholakia got married at 16, had twin boys, Kshitij and Sagar, at age 17 and raised them as a single mother. Correcting Khandelwal with a smile, Dholakia revealed that she became a mother at just 17 and also shared her journey from childhood. Recalling how her dream of becoming an actor started, she said, “Toh shuru karti hoon 6 saal ki umar se. Tab purane time pe colour TV aate the, button wale aate the… jo bhi aate the. Tab main bohot saare ads dekhti thi, bohot saare ads dekhti thi, baby ads dekhti thi, uss mein bohot saare products hote the. Toh ek din maine suddenly mummy ko bola ki mujhe TV nahi dekhna hai. Toh mummy was like, ‘Chalo abhi padhai mein dhyan degi,’ maine bola, ‘Nahi nahi, mujhe TV ke andar jaana hai.’ Toh shuruaat wahi se ho chuki thi.”

(So, let me start from when I was 6 years old. Back then, there used to be those old-style color televisions with buttons and all. I used to watch a lot of advertisements—especially baby commercials that featured various products. One day, I suddenly told my mother, ‘I don’t want to watch TV anymore.’ My mother thought, ‘Great, now she’ll focus on her studies.’ But I said, ‘No, no, I want to go inside the TV.’ That’s where it all began)

Speaking about acting being her only dream, Urvashi emotionally shared, “Mere paas uska koi jawab nahi, because mujhe sirf aur sirf acting karni thi bachpan se.” (I don’t really have an answer to that, because ever since childhood, all I ever wanted to do was act)

Urvashi further reflected on how responsibilities came naturally to her because she had been working since childhood. Talking about navigating marriage, motherhood, and difficult phases in life at a young age, she shared, “Aur tab sabse bada haath mujhe support karne mein, protsahan dene mein, encourage karne mein woh aur kisi ka nahi tha siwaye mere parents ke.”_ Touched by her words, Rajeev appreciated her parents’ support and lovingly said that her father truly was her “Tum Ho Naa.”

(And the biggest role in supporting me, motivating me, and encouraging me was played by none other than my parents)

Urvashi, even after 25 years is extremely popular and remember for the portrayal of iconic negative character kamalika in the super hit show ‘Kasauti Zindagii Kay’.