DesignCafe and HomeLane Accelerate Growth Journey; Co-founder Shezan Bhojani Transitions to New Entrepreneurial Venture

DesignCafe and HomeLane today announced that Co-founder Shezan Bhojani will be transitioning out of his operating role to pursue a new entrepreneurial venture.



DesignCafe enters this moment from a position of momentum. Since its integration with HomeLane, the business has grown approximately 30%, expanded its retail footprint by over 50%, from 15 to 23 stores in 18 months, compared to 15 stores built over its first nine years, and improved cost structures and profitability meaningfully. The business is on track to deliver 40% year-on-year growth in the current fiscal. These milestones further strengthen the company’s readiness for its next phase of growth and its long-term IPO ambitions.



Shezan Bhojani, Co-founder and CEO at DesignCafe



Shezan co-founded DesignCafe and shaped much of what it stands for today: a design-led brand with a strong national identity and a loyal customer base. That foundation powers what comes next. Looking ahead, DesignCafe plans to add 11 new stores in the current fiscal year, reflecting continued confidence in the market opportunity. The integration with HomeLane has strengthened both businesses and stands as a strong example of a well-executed partnership in the home interiors space.



As DesignCafe enters its next phase of growth, the company is well-positioned with a strong leadership bench and clear strategic direction. Gita Ramanan, Co-founder and CEO, will lead the business, ensuring continuity in vision, culture, and long-term strategy. She is joined by a seasoned leadership team: Anoop Krishnan (COO), who leads revenue realization and operations across markets, and Swati Santani (SVP), who drives product, catalogue and new growth initiatives. At the group level, HomeLane continues to be led by Srikanth Iyer and Tanuj Choudhry, further strengthening the combined leadership across both brands.



Commenting on the transition, Gita Ramanan said, “Shezan brought an explorer’s instinct to everything he touched, always pushing the horizon a little further, always asking what’s next. DesignCafe carries that DNA. As he steps into a new chapter, I’m choosing to stay and build on, because the opportunity ahead of us is real, and the team we’ve built is ready for it. And so am I.”



Srikanth Iyer, Co-founder & CEO, HomeLane, added, “The integration of DesignCafe and HomeLane has delivered strong results across growth, profitability, and scale, and is a testament to the strength of the combined platform. Shezan has played a key role in building DesignCafe into a category-defining brand, and we thank him for his contributions. With Gita and a strong operating leadership team in place, we are confident in the next phase of growth for DesignCafe and the broader group.”



Shezan Bhojani added, “Building DesignCafe has been one of the most meaningful journeys of my life. I’m proud of what we’ve created and the team that will take it forward. With Gita and the leadership team at the helm, and the strong momentum post integration with HomeLane, the company is well positioned for its next chapter and its imminent IPO.”



DesignCafe and HomeLane remain united in their commitment to redefining home interiors in India- through design, technology, and the quality of experience they deliver to every customer.