Good news for passengers! New bullet train to cut travel time in between Delhi and Siliguri to 6 hours, Varanasi will be just…

A new bullet train project has been announced by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, proposing a high-speed corridor between Delhi and Siliguri. The line will pass through key cities such as Lucknow, Varanasi and Patna.





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A new bullet train will be able to connect Delhi and Siliguri in 6 hours. Representational image





A new bullet train project linking Delhi with Siliguri was announced on Saturday by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The proposed corridor will run through key cities including Lucknow, Varanasi and Patna. Once operational, the minister said, passengers could travel from Delhi to Siliguri in about six hours and reach Varanasi in just 3.5 hours.

The Railway Ministry has unveiled a major high-speed rail project in the Union Budget 2026-27, proposing a bullet train corridor connecting Delhi with Varanasi and extending to Siliguri. Once operational, the corridor is expected to reduce travel time to Siliguri to around six to seven hours, while passengers will be able to reach Varanasi from Delhi in just 3.5 hours.

Delhi-Varanasi high speed corridor

The proposed route will provide a direct high-speed connection between Delhi and Varanasi. Travel time on the 865-km stretch is set to drop to about 3.5 hours, compared to the existing 8 to 11 hours.

What are the stops and route map

The proposed line will originate at Hazrat Nizamuddin in Delhi and move through key stops including Noida Sector 146, Jewar Airport, Mathura, Agra, Etawah, Kannauj, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj and Bhadohi before terminating at Varanasi.

Delhi to Siliguri route map

The fully developed corridor is expected to drastically reduce travel time on the nearly 1,500 km Delhi–Siliguri route. It will pass through major hubs including Noida, Jewar, Mathura, Agra, Etawah, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Patna and Siliguri in West Bengal.

According to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, railway investment in West Bengal has risen sharply in recent years. He said the allocation has gone up from about Rs 4,000 crore during the UPA era to Rs 14,205 crore under the present government. He added that multiple projects were held up earlier due to lack of approvals, with some cases even going to court.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said West Bengal has already benefited from trains such as Vande Bharat Sleeper and Amrit Bharat before several other states, and more railway projects are in the pipeline. On Kolkata Metro, he noted that only 28 km of network was added in the last 42 years, while 45 km has been built under the current government. He also announced plans to introduce 60 new metro trains in the next five years and develop an East-West Dedicated Freight Corridor from Dankuni to Surat.