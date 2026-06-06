After Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s well deserved selection in the 16-man squad for India’s T20I squads against Ireland and England, an old video of the teenager has resurfaced, take a look





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/sports/watch-vaibhav-sooryavanshi-old-video-goes-viral-after-selection-to-team-india-rr-opener-wanted-to-8438429/ Copy









Rajasthan Royals’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Qualifier 2 match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Friday, May 29, 2026. (Photo: IANS)





An old video of Indian cricket’s teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has resurfaced after the 15-year-old became the youngest player ever to get picked in a senior Indian squad. Sooryavanshi was named in the 16-man squads for India’s upcoming white-ball tours of Ireland and England earlier today. The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s secretary Devajit Saikia and chief selector Ajit Agarkar appeared in front of the media to announce 4 different squads.

The squads for India’s T20Is in Ireland and England and Asian Games 2026 along with India A’s multi-day games side against Sri Lanka were announced together. There were two major talking points that came out from the announcement.

Also Read: Asian Games 2026 qualifiers: Nepal opener Kushal Bhurtal joins a rare list with Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma, becomes…

First is the removal of India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav who has been left out entirely from the touring squads of Ireland and England. Surya will be replaced by his fellow Mumbai statesman Shreyas Iyer who will make his return to the shortest format after nearly 3 years in the sidelines. He will assume full-time captaincy and also lead the national side in the upcoming Asian Games to be held later this year in Japan. Left-hand batter Tilak Varma has been appointed as the vice-captain.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s dream of representing the senior team is now a reality

5 months ago, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was asked to reflect on his future plans during the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup where the teenager was adjudged player of the tournament. The 15-year-old, who had smashed a breathtaking 175 off just 80 balls in India’s victory over England in the final, was adjudged player of the tournament for scoring 439 runs.

But even before all of that happened, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had manifested something even bigger and that was to represent the senior national team in the near future. Fast forward to June, Sooryavanshi has been integrated into the side with strong possibilities of making his debut and becoming the youngest ever to play an international game for team India.

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer takes charge as new CAPTAIN of Indian team, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates HISTORY

“I want to represent the Indian senior team at the highest level and make my parents proud and yeah I only think of representing India. No matter what I do, I want to do good in life as a good human being and most importantly play good cricket.” – Vaibhav Sooryavanshi told Star Sports in an exclusive interview.

Certainly, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has taken the first major step to make his parents proud.

India’s squad for T20Is in Ireland and England