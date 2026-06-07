Hours after being appointed as India’s T20I captain, Shreyas Iyer outshines Suryakumar Yadav in Mumbai T20 league

Batting first, the Knights struggled to find momentum as they managed only 147 runs after Suryakumar was dismissed by Yash Dicholkar for 48 off just 24. In response, the Falcons encountered early hiccups, slipping to 41/2 inside the powerplay.

However, Shreyas Iyer anchored the chase with a fantastic half-century to bring a smile to faces of the selectors, who despite his absence in the T20I side for nearly 3 years, chose him as the man to lead the next generation.

His 61 off 36 also earned him the player of the match award. Shreyas Iyer had enjoyed a sensational form in the Indian Premier League as well, scoring 498 runs at an average of 55.33 for the Punjab Kings.

More to follow..