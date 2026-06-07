IMD weather alert Madhya Pradesh: Alert for residents as moderate to severe storms likely in multiple districts

Following significant downpours in Nusrulgunj and Itarsi, the weather department has issued fresh alerts for lightning, 40 kmph winds, and scattered rainfall across multiple divisions in Madhya Pradesh.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/news/india/imd-weather-alert-madhya-pradesh-relief-for-residents-as-moderate-to-severe-storms-likely-in-multiple-districts-all-details-8439464/ Copy









A man walks by while commuters ply on road during rain (PTI image)





IMD weather alert Madhya Pradesh: In a major update for the residents of Madhya Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh thunderstorm alert for several parts of the state on Sunday evening. As per the weather department, the Southwest monsoon is continuing its northward advance, and consequently, moderate thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong gusty winds up to 60 kmph are likely several cities of the state. Here are all the details you need to know about the IMD weather alert Madhya Pradesh.

IMD weather alert Madhya Pradesh

An active weather pattern continues to hold its grip over Madhya Pradesh, bringing a highly varied distribution of rainfall across the state over the last 24 hours. The Bhopal division took the brunt of the activity with widespread showers, while the Narmadapuram and Shahdol divisions saw rain sweeping through a few select areas. Pockets of Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Chambal and Rewa also experienced isolated downpours, though the remainder of the state managed to stay largely dry under heavy skies.

Looking ahead, meteorologists are warning residents to keep their umbrellas close as moisture-laden winds and rain are locked in for Harda, Sehore, Dewas, Khandwa and Omkareshwar. A broader alert has also been issued across multiple districts for light to moderate thunderstorms, frequent lightning, and gusty winds reaching up to 40 kmph.

Also read: Delhi Monsoon ALERT! When will South West monsoon reach the national capital? Check detailed IMD prediction

Recent tracking shows substantial moisture accumulation, led by Nusrulgunj with a heavy 64 mm of rain, followed by Itarsi at 45 mm and Kusmi at 39.1 mm, with several other stations averaging a steady 20 to 30 mm. While daytime temperatures have largely held steady, they notably remain below the seasonal normal for this time of year across several divisions.

Also read: Delhi Weather Today, 07 June 2026: Heavy rain with thunderstorm in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, IMD issues alert

A cyclonic circulation over East Uttar Pradesh and a trough extending to Telangana are influencing the weather. Conditions remain favourable for more monsoon advancement in the coming days. Moderate thunderstorms with lightning and winds reaching 60 kmph are expected over Harda, Sehore, Dewas, Khandwa, Omkareshwar.

Light thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds up to 40 kmph are likely over Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Agar, Khargone, Burhanpur, Narmadapuram (including Pachmarhi), Raisen, Sagar, Damoh, Narsinghpur, Betul, Chhindwara, Seoni, Balaghat, Shajapur, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Jabalpur, Katni, Panna, Satna, Maihar, Rewa, Umaria, Shahdol, Mandla, Dindori, Anuppur, Sidhi, Singrauli, and other listed districts.

(With inputs from agencies)