IND Vs AFG, One-off Test: Watch Prasidh Krishna send Sediqullah Atal’s off-stump flying with a rattling inswinger

Prasidh Krishna bowled a wicked in swinging delivery to send Afghanistan opener Sediqullah Atal’s off-stump flying to add more misery for the struggling visitors on day 2 of the one-off Test in New Chandigarh





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Prasidh Krishna (L) celebrates after taking the wicket of Afghanistan opener Sediqullah Atal (R) on day 2 of the one-off Test match in New Chandigarh. (Credits: Screengrab)





Indian right-arm pacer Prasidh Krishna absolutely rattled the stumps to get the wicket of Afghanistan’s opening batter Sediqullah Atal and add more problems to the already miserable visitors who have been pushed to the edge on day 2 of the on-going one-off Test match here at the PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh.

India declared their innings at a mammoth total of 564 at the loss of 8 wickets and Afghanistan needed a strong start to get anywhere closer to the 550+ run mark. However, after a brief stable start, things started to fall back in the visitors’ favor when left-arm off spinner Manav Suthar took the wicket of Abdul Malik for just 16 runs on his debut Test match.

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The early pressure was surmounted by Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna and Manav Suthar took full advantage of it in the 6th over. 2 overs later, Krishna rattled the stumps of Sediqullah Atal who had absolutely no answers to the fantastic in swinging delivery which reduced Afghanistan to 40/2.

𝙋𝙧𝙖𝙨𝙞𝙙𝙝 𝙆𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙝𝙣𝙖 𝙤𝙣 𝙁𝙞𝙧𝙚!🥵 ಕನ್ನಡಿಗನ ಮಾರಕ ಬೌಲಿಂಗ್ ದಾಳಿಗೆ Sediqullah ಸರೆಂಡರ್!🤜🤛 ವೀಕ್ಷಿಸಿ | #INDvAFG | Only Test ➡️ DAY 2 | LIVE NOW | ನಿಮ್ಮ Star Sports 2 ಕನ್ನಡ & JioHotstar ನಲ್ಲಿ. pic.twitter.com/xBP8VNRNzU — Star Sports Kannada (@StarSportsKan) June 7, 2026

Atal had made his decision early to punch the ball down but Prasidh Krishna was one step ahead. The right-arm pacer pitched it at the correct length and the ball surprisingly came darting inside and through the Afghanistan opener’s bat and pad.

Whatever momentum that Afghanistan had gained early on in the 2nd innings went in vain with the departures of both the openers. While Abdul Malik got out for 16 off 18, Sediqullah Atal departed for 17 off 27. The visitors have no choice but to bat throughout the whole day in order to get anywhere near 564. The onus is now on the shoulders of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rehmat Shah.

Also Read: IND Vs AFG, One-off Test: India declare at 564/8 after lower order’s valuable contribution on day 2

At the time of writing, Afghanistan were 48/2 after 13.4 overs.

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