International Odissi Dancer Avirup Sengupta Joins Dashobhuja Initiative Founded by Shimanti Das to Empower Underprivileged Children Through Dance

By Suhrid Ghosh:-Shimanti Das, Founder of Joyjeet Das Memorial School and the visionary behind the DASHOBHUJA initiative, has launched a special dance education program for underprivileged children with the aim of empowering them through the performing arts and helping them become self-reliant in the future.

To lead this initiative, internationally acclaimed Odissi dancer Avirup Sengupta has been recruited as the dance instructor. Avirup has been working with special children for many years and also runs a dedicated dance school for specially-abled children. Through his guidance and expertise, the program aims to nurture talent, build confidence, and create future opportunities for children from less privileged backgrounds.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Hon’ble MLA Papiya Adhikari and renowned oncologist Dr. Madhuchanda Kar as Special Guests, who appreciated the initiative’s focus on inclusion, empowerment, and social development through the arts.

Under the leadership of Founder Shimanti Das, Joyjeet Das Memorial School continues to create meaningful opportunities for children from underserved communities. The event also featured the felicitation of several eminent personalities for their contributions to society.

DASHOBHUJA reflects Shimanti Das’s vision of using education, culture, and creativity as powerful tools to transform lives and help children build a brighter and more independent future.