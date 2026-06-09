The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday busted a drug smuggling network between India and Myanmar. This action was taken regarding a case involving a major cross-border drug syndicate.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/news/india/major-drug-smuggling-network-from-myanmar-to-india-busted-rs-142-crore-suspicious-funds-unearthed-8441296/ Copy









A drug racket between India and Myanmar was busted by the ED.





The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at four locations across Tripura, West Bengal, and Mizoram under the PMLA in connection with a money laundering case linked to international drug trafficking. This action was taken regarding a case involving a major cross-border drug syndicate. ED initiated the investigation based on a case registered by the Agartala Zonal Unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) under the NDPS Act. The investigation began after a convoy of vehicles was intercepted and searched on NH-06A in Mizoram on August 21, 2025.

During the search, the NCB recovered a large quantity of narcotics, including approximately 49.101 kg of methamphetamine pills and 40 grams of heroin. Eight people were arrested in connection with this case. Since offenses under the NDPS Act fall under the category of scheduled offenses under the PMLA, the ED initiated an investigation into the money laundering aspect.



Read more:

Schools in Tamil Nadu to reopen on THIS date instead of 1 June due to intense heat



What did the investigation reveal?

The ED investigation revealed that this was not merely a routine smuggling case but involved an organised inter-state and international drug network. According to the probe, the syndicate procured methamphetamine from Myanmar and smuggled it into India via the Champhai and Zokhawthar border sectors in Mizoram. Subsequently, the drug consignments were delivered to recipients in Tripura. The ED alleges that bank accounts, shell companies, cash, and the hawala network were utilised to conceal the proceeds generated from the drug trade.

The investigative agency has so far identified suspicious transactions worth over Rs 142 crore within this network. According to the ED, attempts were made to conceal the actual source and beneficiaries of these funds by routing the money through various accounts and shell companies. In this case, the NCB has already arrested the prime accused, Chintuang (alias Tluanga), who supplied drugs from Myanmar, and Jabrul Haque, a key associate in the drug transport network.

The four locations raided by the ED team include the premises of Anwar Hussain (alias Suman Miyan or ‘Crorepati Suman’) and Jashim Miyan, residents of the Sonamura area in Tripura. According to the ED, the two are identified as the ultimate recipients of the seized drug consignment. Additionally, action was taken at the premises of Hmingthansangi, a resident of Zokhawthar in Mizoram. The investigation revealed suspicious credit amounts amounting to over Rs 33 crore in her bank account.

A raid was also conducted at the premises of Chaitali Das, the proprietor of Riju Enterprises, in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district. The ED suspects that this firm was used to channel proceeds of crime. During the raid, the ED discovered several startling items. Officials found more than 25 CCTV cameras mounted on trees; these cameras had been installed to monitor forested areas and the vicinity of the India-Bangladesh international border.

According to the investigative agency, the homes of Suman Miyan and Jashim Miyan were located right next to the India-Bangladesh border, whereas the site of the operation in Zokhawthar was less than 500 meters from the Myanmar border.

Assistance from the CRPF and BSF was also utilised during the search operations. The ED seized various incriminating documents, digital devices, and other evidence relevant to the investigation from the suspected locations. The ED is now investigating other individuals involved in this network, financial transactions, and international connections linked to drug trafficking. Further action in the matter is underway.