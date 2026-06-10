Tamil Nadu CM Vijay pays homage to filmmaker Bharathiraja, announces full state honours- Watch Video

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay visited to pay his respects to legendary director Bharathiraja and announced full state honours, acknowledging the filmmaker’s lasting impact on Tamil cinema and generations of storytellers.





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CM Vijay announces full state honours for filmmaker Bharathiraja (PC: Twitter)





The passing of veteran filmmaker Bharathiraja has left Tamil cinema in mourning. The acclaimed director died on Wednesday morning following a prolonged illness at the age of 84. Soon after the news emerged, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay visited the filmmaker’s Chennai residence to pay his respects, while tributes from political leaders, actors and filmmakers began pouring in from across the state. Bharathiraja is remembered as one of the most influential directors in Tamil cinema, known for bringing rural stories and ordinary lives to the forefront of Indian filmmaking.

CM Vijay visits Bharathiraja’s residence

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay paid his respects to the late filmmaker at his Neelangarai residence in Chennai and met members of the grieving family. During his visit, he also offered condolences to the relatives and film personalities gathered at the house.



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Veteran Tamil filmmaker and actor Bharathiraja dies at 84



See viral video of Tamil Nadu CM Vijay here

Cm Vijay paid his final respects for veteran director #BharathiRaja pic.twitter.com/tC2lEr8Tk7 — Vijay Fans Trends (@VijayFansTrends) June 10, 2026

As a mark of respect for Bharathiraja’s extraordinary contribution to cinema, Vijay announced that the filmmaker’s funeral procession would be accorded full state honours. The announcement reflected the immense influence Bharathiraja had not only on the film industry but also on Tamil culture and society. Later, Vijay shared a message on social media expressing deep sorrow over the filmmaker’s death. He described Bharathiraja’s passing as a significant loss to Tamil cinema and acknowledged the lasting legacy he leaves behind.

Film fraternity gathers to bid farewell

Several members of the Tamil film industry visited Bharathiraja’s residence to pay their final respects. Among those present were Radikaa Sarathkumar, Nirosha, Sivakumar, Gangai Amaren and director-politician Seeman. As news of his death spread, social media platforms were flooded with messages remembering the filmmaker’s contributions. Admirers from different generations recalled how Bharathiraja’s films shaped their understanding of cinema and storytelling. While tributes continued throughout the day, details regarding the funeral arrangements were still awaited.

MK Stalin remembers a filmmaker who changed Tamil cinema

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin paid an emotional tribute to Bharathiraja and described his death as a major loss for Tamil cinema. Referring to him as “Iyakkunar Imayam” (Himalaya of Directors), Stalin said the director reshaped the path of Tamil filmmaking and created a new cinematic identity that influenced generations. According to Stalin, Bharathiraja broke away from conventional filmmaking by taking cameras beyond studio walls and into villages.

Landmark films that defined his legacy

Stalin highlighted several films that continue to be celebrated decades after their release. He mentioned classics such as 16 Vayathinile, Kizhakke Pogum Rail, Sigappu Rojakkal, Alaigal Oivathillai, Tik Tik Tik, Muthal Mariyathai, Kadalora Kavithaigal, Vedham Pudhithu and Karuthamma.

He noted that these films remain an important part of Tamil cinema’s history and demonstrated Bharathiraja’s ability to tell powerful stories across different genres. Stalin also pointed out that the filmmaker’s influence extended beyond Tamil cinema and reached audiences in other languages as well.