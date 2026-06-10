Veteran Tamil filmmaker and actor Bharathiraja dies at 84

Veteran Tamil filmmaker and actor Bharathiraja, one of the most influential names in the cinema industry, passed away on June 10. He was 84. His demise has left the film industry in mourning. Actor-p





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Bharathiraja (PC- Instagram)





Veteran Tamil filmmaker and actor Bharathiraja, one of the most influential names in the cinema industry, passed away on June 10. He was 84. His demise has left the film industry in mourning. Actor-politician Khushbu Sundar expressed her grief over Bharathiraja’s demise on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Devastated to know that our most beloved, loved and respected Director, the legendary #BharathiRaaja avl is no longer with us. His demise is a gloomy cloud in tamil cinema. His films have been bench marks and shall continue to be the actual school of film making. He leaves behind a huge legacy for every cinema lover. He always said let’s do a film with me in 2 pigtails. That shall remain an unfulfilled dream. Will miss you a lot Sir. Rest in peace. Om Shanti”.

Known for redefining rural storytelling on screen and introducing several future stars to the industry, Bharathiraja’s death marks the end of a remarkable chapter in Indian cinema.

It’s a developing story.