FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany thrash first timers Curacao 7-1 in their tournament opener

Germany brought back memories of 2014 as they defeated first timers Curacao 7-1 in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E opener in Houston
Published: June 15, 2026, 1:40 AM IST
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Germany, the 4-time World Champions, opened their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a sensational 7-1 win over first-timers Curacao in their Group E opener at the Houston Stadium.
The result marked Germany’s tenth consecutive win under Julian Nagelsmann and secured an ideal start in Group E.
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Germany opened the scoring early in the sixth minute when Felix Nmecha collected a pass from Florian Wirtz and curled a fine strike past Curaçao goalkeeper Eloy Room. Despite the early setback, the Caribbean nation responded with a historic moment in the 20th minute.
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A blocked effort from Leandro Bacuna fell into the path of defender Livano Comenencia, who struck a deflected shot past Manuel Neuer to score Curaçao’s first-ever World Cup goal and temporarily level the match.
The parity was short-lived as Germany re-established control before the break. Nico Schlotterbeck restored the lead in the 37th minute with a neat finish, before Kai Havertz converted a penalty deep in first-half stoppage time after Nmecha was brought down in the area.
The European powerhouse showed no signs of slowing down in the second half, adding a fourth just a minute after the restart through Jamal Musiala. Defender Nathaniel Brown then added his name to the scoresheet in the 67th minute, followed by a clinical strike from substitute Deniz Undav ten minutes later.
Havertz capped off the high-scoring performance in the 87th minute, tapping in his second goal of the match to complete the 7-1 rout and place Germany firmly at the top of the group standings.