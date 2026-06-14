One Man, Three National Anthems: How Dejan Stankovic played for 3 different countries at FIFA World Cup 2026

Dejan Stanković holds a unique, unbreakable record in football history as the only man to have played in three different FIFA World Cups for three different nations. This unusual milestone was not a result of switching allegiances or changing citizenships, but rather a direct consequence of the turbulent political reshaping of the Balkans during his playing career.

His journey began at the 1998 World Cup in France, where the 19-year-old midfielder represented the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia.

At the time, the country consisted of Serbia and Montenegro following the breakup of the Socialist Federal Republic of Yugoslavia. Stanković made a major impact, even scoring against Germany in the group stage as his team reached the round of 16.

By the time the 2006 tournament in Germany arrived, geopolitical borders had shifted again. The state had been reconstituted, and Stankovic took the pitch as the captain of Serbia and Montenegro. Just days before the tournament kicked off,

Montenegro actually voted for independence, meaning the country he was representing on the pitch had technically already ceased to exist.

The final chapter of this historic trilogy came at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. Now a veteran leader coming off a historic treble with Inter Milan, Stankovic captained a completely independent Serbia. He led his nation to a famous 1-1 group stage victory over Germany, completing an extraordinary international journey.

Across twelve years, Stankovic wore three different jerseys, sang three different national anthems, and captained two different teams on football’s grandest stage. While other players have represented multiple countries, Stankovic’s record stands alone as a perfect, fascinating intersection of sporting longevity and European political history.