Prince Narula gets accused of not clearing rapper Hitzone dues Artist ka haq kyun khaa rahe ho

Rapper Hitzone alleged that Prince Narula did not pay him for the songs they collaborated on. The claims have sparked discussion across social media, with fans waiting for a response and clarity from both parties.





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Rapper Hitzone and Prince Narula controversy (PC: Instagram)





The entertainment industry often finds itself at the centre of public disputes, and the latest controversy involves rapper Hitzone and television personality Prince Narula (winner of MTV Roadies 12). Rapper Hitzone publicly accused reality TV star and singer Prince Narula of failing to clear payments for music projects they worked on together. The allegations surfaced through social media and quickly gained attention among fans and industry followers. The issue has sparked widespread discussion online, with many calling for clarity from both sides while Prince Narula is yet to publicly respond to the claims.

What are Hitzone’s allegations against Prince Narula?

Rapper Hitzone shared a video on YouTube where he shared his allegations and wanted his rightful money for the song he made Prince Narula. He also wrote in the description, “I’ve been making songs with him for over a year now we’ve done 6+ tracks together. After everything that’s happened during this time, people should know the reality behind the image that’s being shown. The real face of your Roadies idol. Prince Narula” Detailing the timeline, Hitzone shared that Prince was part of The 50 while he belonged to The Society. Before leaving for the show, the rapper clearly instructed his manager to coordinate with Prince’s team regarding the payment structure for their song. Hitzone initially had no issue waiting for the dues of their 5–6 songs, believing the payments would be cleared. But when Prince’s team suggested he release the tracks on his own YouTube channel or sell them elsewhere, to which the rapper refused. He explained that Prince expected high-budget music videos that Hitzone, as an artist, couldn’t afford without taking a massive Rs 5–8 lakh loan.

According to claims made by Hitzone, the rapper alleges that he did not receive payment for work that had been agreed upon despite number of calls and messages. He has reportedly shared his concerns publicly, bringing the matter into the spotlight and prompting reactions from fans. He said, “Main poochne aaya hoon logon ko ki kya rappers paisa kama paa rahe hain? Sorry, kya Roadies ke judge paisa kama paa rahe hain? Agar kama paa rahe hain toh artist ka haq kyun khaa rahe hain?” The allegations have raised questions about professional commitments and financial transparency. However, it is important to note that these are claims made by Hitzone and Prince has not spoke anything on this.

Social media reacts to Rapper Hitzone and Prince Narula controversy

As expected, social media users were quick to react once the allegations became public. Supporters of both Hitzone and Prince Narula have shared their opinions online, with some calling for a fair resolution and others urging people not to jump to conclusions.

Reacting to the video, one of the user commented on Instagram commented, “Apne haq ka mang kar nahi cheen ke lo ”, another wrote, “I remember watching Yuvika’s vlog in November. Prince was talking to Yuvika about Hitzone and praising him a lot. That’s when I found out who Hitzone was. You should learn how to speak properly instead of making videos.” One user wrote, “With you!! Stay strong champ ”, another commented, “You signed the deal before the song where it was you will be featured in video etc etc- now how can you claim after signing the contract.be professional not a kid.”

Will Prince Narula respond to the claims?

One of the biggest questions surrounding the controversy is whether Prince Narula will issue a public statement addressing the allegations. As of now, he has not yet issued any official statement. However, fans are waiting to hear his side of the story.

For now, the dispute remains a developing story, but it has already become a talking point on internet and among followers of both Hitzone and Prince Narula.