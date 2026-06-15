The Meteorological Department has forecasted that the Southwest Monsoon is spreading rapidly and is likely to cover all of Telangana within the next three to four days.





Share Share Article https://www.india.com/news/india/alert-sounded-across-telangana-by-state-government-as-met-department-forecasts-heavy-rains-from-this-date-hyderabad-revanth-reddy-southwest-monsoon-8447524/ Copy









(File image)





New Delhi: An alert has been sounded across Telangana by the state government in view of the Met department’s warning of heavy rains from June 19. Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, the Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, on Monday directed officials to take all necessary preventive measures to prevent loss of lives and property.

Reddy, acting on the instructions of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, directed that the revenue and disaster management machinery, from the state level down to the village level, be kept on high alert.

Also Read: What is anti-defection law amid TMC crisis? Will Mamata Banerjee lose her party? Constitution says…

The Meteorological Department has forecasted that the Southwest Monsoon is spreading rapidly and is likely to cover all of Telangana within the next three to four days. Rainfall is expected to intensify across the state starting June 19 and may continue for a week.

In response to the Meteorological Department’s warnings, the Minister held a review meeting with officials and issued directives to alert all districts across the state. Directing officials to take proactive measures to ensure the public faces no difficulties or disruptions during the Monsoon season, he emphasised that assessing the impact of natural disasters beforehand and implementing preventive measures is far more crucial than merely responding after a disaster has occurred.

The minister noted that the Southwest Monsoon entered southern Telangana on June 8, covering Jogulamba Gadwal district, and its northern boundary is currently advancing across Hyderabad and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts. It was reported that by June 14, the monsoon had reached all districts in southern Telangana and many districts in central Telangana.

It was noted that the state has recorded 49.2 mm of rainfall from June 1 to date, representing a deficit of approximately 10 per cent compared to the normal rainfall of 54.9 mm.

Also Read: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami’s ‘farmer avatar’ wins hearts as he ploughs field to promote organic farming

The minister emphasised the need to constantly monitor weather warnings issued by the Meteorological Department and maintain continuous coordination with the District Collectors, revenue officials, and Disaster Management Department staff. He directed that areas likely to experience increased rainfall intensity be identified in advance and that necessary protective measures be implemented. Srinivasa Reddy stated that protecting the lives and property of the people is the government’s primary objective, adding that the administration led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy accords the highest priority to public safety. He reiterated that officials across all districts must remain constantly vigilant throughout the monsoon season and take measures to ensure the public faces no difficulties.

(With IANS inputs)