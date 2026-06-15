Oliver Tree, Life Goes On singer, dies at 32 after helicopter collision in Rio de Janeiro

California-born singer-songwriter Oliver Tree was among six people who lost their lives after two helicopters allegedly collided mid-air over the city on Sunday morning.





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Oliver Tree death (PC- Instagram)





Musician Oliver Tree, best known for viral hits Alien Boy and Life Goes On, has reportedly died in a helicopter crash in Rio de Janeiro. He was 32. According to reports, the California-born singer-songwriter was among six people who lost their lives after two helicopters allegedly collided mid-air over the city on Sunday morning. According to Rio de Janeiro’s Military Fire Department, one of the helicopters crashed into the parking area of a car dealership, where several electric vehicles caught fire before emergency teams brought the blaze under control. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the collision.

Police said that American singer and comedian Oliver Tree was on the list of passengers given to aviation authorities, but they have not been able to identify the bodies of those killed in the crash.

Tree performed in Buenos Aires, Argentina on June 4, and published a video on his Instagram Saturday where he is playing soccer in a Brazilian neighborhood.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the music industry and Tree’s global fanbase, particularly as the artiste had shared updates from Brazil on social media just a day before the crash.

Oliver Tree revealed family is not ‘going to get a penny’ after his death, just weeks before fatal helicopter crash

Weeks before his reported death at 32 in a helicopter crash in Brazil, musician Oliver Tree had spoken about a unique decision in his will. During an April appearance on The Zach Sang Show, the singer said he does not believe the wealth he creates truly belongs to him. Oliver shared that after his death, his family would not inherit his money. He said that even if he had a wife or children, they would not receive his fortune, apart from support such as education expenses. According to him, his children would be taken care of but would not grow up with a “silver spoon.” He added that his plan was for his wealth to eventually go back to supporting artists.