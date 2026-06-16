Indian Physician Launches India's First Doctor-Led Brain Wellness Programme for Seniors

As Indian families diligently monitor their parents’ blood pressure, administer medications, and schedule cardiology appointments, one question consistently goes unasked: What are we doing for their brain?



A team of physicians led by Dr. Sweta Sahu is determined to change that — one daily activity at a time.



A doctor-led brain wellness initiative designed to support healthy ageing



Their initiative, ActiveMind Daily — part of the healthcare venture BlueprintRx — is now inviting 50 founding families to join a 10-day pilot of a doctor-designed brain wellness programme built specifically for older adults in Indian homes. Simple, screen-free, and grounded in science, the programme delivers one short daily activity targeting memory, language, attention, reflection, and family connection.



Filling a Need Families Don’t Know they have

India’s elderly population is expanding at an unprecedented rate — yet conversations around brain health prevention remain largely absent from everyday elder care. Clinically, conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease are routinely managed. Cognitive engagement, combating loneliness, and meaningful mental stimulation rarely receive the same attention — until decline becomes impossible to ignore.



Built for Real Indian Families

Unlike conventional wellness applications, ActiveMind Daily requires no login and no screen time from seniors. The programme is designed around the rhythms of Indian family life. Activities can be completed independently, with light family support, or through a brief phone call between a parent and an adult child living away from home.



Daily prompts draw on culturally familiar themes — childhood festival memories, beloved songs, regional proverbs, and food traditions — crafted to feel like conversation, not clinical exercises.



Reminders are delivered via WhatsApp or phone call, and progress is easy to track. Families who remain consistent through the first seven days receive a surprise gift. And if a day is missed, the programme accommodates catch-up sessions — because the goal, as the team emphasises, is rhythm, not perfection.



A Doctor-led Team with a Long-term Commitment

ActiveMind Daily is built by physicians who share a common belief: that brain health deserves the same everyday attention we give to the heart.



Dr. Sweta Sahu, Founder, is a physician and researcher with research and clinical experience at Johns Hopkins, the Cleveland Clinic, and the University of Alabama at Birmingham. She is a recipient of the American Heart Association’s 2025 Paul Dudley White International Scholar Award and has contributed to over 100 publications spanning cardiovascular medicine, gastroenterology, and population health.



“Brain wellness cannot wait for symptoms. Our goal is to make daily cognitive engagement as natural as a morning cup of chai — familiar, effortless, and something the whole family looks forward to.’”

Dr. Sri Sravya Thungathurthi, Physician and Co-founder of ActiveMind Daily, combines clinical training with a strong interest in healthy aging and preventive medicine. Through her exposure to healthcare systems in both India and the United States, she became increasingly interested in how early, proactive approaches to health can improve quality of life long before disease develops. Through ActiveMind Daily, she is helping raise awareness and build practical tools that promote cognitive wellness and meaningful family engagement for older adults in India.



“We designed these activities to meet families where they are—not in a clinic, but in their living rooms, around their dining tables, and in their everyday moments. Brain health is one of the most overlooked aspects of healthy ageing in India. In a world increasingly driven by short-form content, constant distractions, and passive consumption, we risk losing curiosity, creativity, and meaningful mental engagement. To me, ActiveMind Daily is a way to encourage a culture where keeping the mind active becomes a daily habit—not out of fear of decline, but as a celebration of lifelong learning, curiosity, and connection.”



ActiveMind Daily is supported by an expanding network of doctors, young medical interns, and students of Indian origin studying in U.S. high schools who work alongside its physician leadership team to contribute to research, programme development, participant feedback, and ongoing improvements. Together, they help ensure the initiative continues to evolve, adapt, and remain deeply relevant to the real-world needs of Indian seniors and their families.



The programme’s activity framework is guided by evidence-based public health guidance on cognitive health and healthy ageing from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the National Institute on Ageing (NIA).



Join the founding pilot

The 10-day founding families pilot is now open and strictly limited to 50 families in the first batch. Families may begin with a free 30-second brain wellness check and sample three activities at no cost, or register directly through the ActiveMind Daily website.

Website: activeminddaily.in/check